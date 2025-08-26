Atlanta Dream Set High Expectations for Themselves After Making History
As the Atlanta Dream sit at 24-13, first in the Eastern Conference and second in the WNBA behind the Minnesota Lynx, they are in a great position to make a deep playoff run.
With a franchise record for wins in a season secured, the Dream are making one of the biggest turnarounds in the WNBA in recent years.
In 2024, the Dream were 15-25 and barely squeaked into the playoffs, eventually being swept by the champion New York Liberty.
The offseason was crucial, as Atlanta had star players in Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray, but needed to supplement them with solid depth and versatility.
The Offseason Gives The Dream A Fresh Look
The front office brought in key veterans, including WNBA great and multi-time All-Star Britney Griner, as well as three-time All-Star Brionna Jones, to bolster their frontcourt.
Adding Griner and Jones to a team that already had stars in Gray and Howard gave the team high hopes heading into the 2025 season.
Combining the additions to the roster with the signing of head coach Karl Smesko made this season one that the Dream felt they could finally make a run.
They have done just that.
Hillmon Has High Expectations
Naz Hillmon was drafted by the Dream in the second round with the 15th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and has played for four seasons.
In Hillmon's rookie year, she set franchise rookie records for total rebounds and rebounds in a game. She has been a crucial player for Atlanta off the bench, providing energy, rebounding, and defensive versatility.
In 2025, she is averaging 8.3 points, a career-high 5.9 rebounds per game, and a career-high 2.2 assists, while being considered for the WNBA's Sixth Player of the Year award.
After their win against the Liberty, both Gray and Hillmon spoke on the season and how successful it has been, while setting lofty expectations for the playoffs.
"It’s been a successful one...We still have room for improvement and still have a ways to go, and I feel really good about the direction we’re going," Gray commented.
Hillmon was very candid when speaking about the next few months for the Dream, saying, "We’re trying to make Atlanta a championship team, a place to be.“
"And obviously, it starts right now during the regular season. We do look at these wins and pride ourselves on them because it’s been a tough season. Every team has been great from top to bottom. You can lose any night, but I feel like we’ve done a great job of figuring out ways to win regardless of who is on the floor. It’s a step in the right direction, and it’s ordering our steps in what we want to do.”
