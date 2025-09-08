Dream Make Final Allisha Gray Decision vs Sun on Monday
The Atlanta Dream have already clinched a playoff spot and have set the franchise record for wins in a regular season, but any hopes of a deep playoff run revolve around the play of Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray.
Gray, who was initially listed as questionable for a game against the Los Angeles Sparks on September 3rd, was later ruled out.
Gray's Star Status Grows
The star guard has had a career year in the 2025 season and has inched herself into the MVP conversation. However, it is widely expected that the race will be between Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier and Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson.
Allisha Gray is averaging 18.6 points and 5.4 rebounds per game, shooting 44.6 percent from the field and 37.8 percent from three. She has also added several awards and accomplishments to her decorated resumé.
The three-time All-Star is now the Atlanta Dream's single-season scoring leader, surpassing Angel McCoughtry, and just became the first guard in WNBA history to win Eastern Conference Player of the Month three times in a season.
With the playoffs around the corner, Gray's value and health goes beyond her incredible numbers.
Gray and Canada Return
Along with Jordin Canada, Gray was upgraded to available against the Connecticut Sun on Monday, which is a relieving sign for Dream fans and the team itself.
Although Gray will be back in the rotation, head coach Karl Smesko said that Allisha Gray will be on a minutes restriction.
In previous matchups with the Sun, Gray has scored 18 points, 11 points, and 17 points in three matchups, averaging 15.3 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.
As the Dream move into the postseason, the health of Gray is vitally important, which makes the cautious approach to her injury a sensible move.
Why Gray is Critical for the Dream
Gray's ability to put the ball on the floor and create her own shot, as well as complement her offense with her defensive prowess, has been a game-changer for the Dream this season.
In the playoffs, it will be essential to play through both her and Rhyne Howard, and in Gray's past playoff experiences, she has stepped up to the occasion.
In 2023, she averaged 20 points per game, alongside the new talent around her and Howard, including Brionna Jones and Brittney Griner.
The Dream will take on the Sun on Monday at 4:30 PM PST at home.
