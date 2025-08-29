Atlanta Dream On SI

Wings Make Final Paige Bueckers Decision vs Dream on Friday

The Dream will have their hands full in Friday's matchup with the Wings.

Grant Mona

Jun 24, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) controls the ball as Atlanta Dream guard Maya Caldwell (33) defends during the first half at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images
Jun 24, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) controls the ball as Atlanta Dream guard Maya Caldwell (33) defends during the first half at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

The Atlanta Dream are looking to rebound from its loss to the Las Vegas Aces. Atlanta will be taking on the Dallas Wings for the fourth time this season, and are on the verge of making more franchise history.

The Dream hold a record of 24-14, good for first place in the Eastern Conference standings, and third in the overall league standings, with a chance to add to their historic season.

Atlanta broke the franchise record for regular-season wins with their 24th, but after a disappointing loss at home with some controversial words from guard Rhyne Howard, the Dream are trying to get back in the win column.

Bueckers Upgraded

The Dallas Wings initially listed standout guard Paige Bueckers as questionable for Friday's game against the Dream with an illness, but upgraded her to available hours before the game.

Bueckers has had some inconsistent performances against the Dream this season, finishing with only 11 points, five assists, and four rebounds in her first matchup back in May.

Then, in June, the Wings defeated the Dream, with Bueckers scoring only 12 points. In a close loss in July, she finally broke out, scoring 21 points with seven assists and shooting 3-for-7 from beyond the arc.

For a rookie, Bueckers has had quite the year so far. She was the only rookie named as a starter for the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game, was named Rookie of the Month for both June and July, and will most likely win the WNBA Rookie of the Year award.

The Dream Have Their Hands Full

Even though the Wings are clearly out of playoff contention, the Dream cannot take them lightly. Bueckers is a player who can instill fear into any opposing defense when she is on the floor, as evidenced by her breaking the WNBA rookie record for points in a single game with a 44-point performance against the Los Angeles Sparks.

For Atlanta, they have a solid home record of 12-6, and have won 7 of their last 10 games.

Allisha Gray is still leading the way with 18.7 points per game, along with her co-star Rhyne Howard, who is averaging 16.3 points per game.

Howard was outspoken about the lack of support from the home crowd in their last game against the Aces, so with Bueckers entering Gateway Center Arena in College Park, there is sure to be a lot of opposing fans once again.

Related Articles

Atlanta Dream Star Allisha Gray Makes History vs Las Vegas Aces

Rhyne Howard Calls Out Dream Fans After Loss vs Aces

Dream Star Allisha Gray Gets Honest on Potential WNBA Expansion

Published |Modified
Grant Mona
GRANT MONA

Grant Mona is a multimedia sports journalist based in Los Angeles, covering multiple teams. He is a co-host and producer on The Sporting Tribune Today on The BET Las Vegas, KIRN 670 in Southern California and the Hawaii Sports Radio Network. He formerly played baseball with the University of the Pacific Tigers.

Home/news