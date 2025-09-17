WNBA Fans Claim Indiana Fever Referee Favoritism vs Dream
In a highly emotional series between the Atlanta Dream and Indiana Fever, the frustration is boiling over quickly as the two teams traded wins over the first two games of the series.
After the Dream won Game 1 in convincing fashion, Game 2 was more of the same from both side's head coaches, as well as fans.
Fever head coach Stephanie White was forced to use both of her challenges in the first half of Game 1, and both were successful. White called it “very frustrating” after the game when talking about not having the ability to use any more challenges the rest of the game.
While most of the calls in Game 1 favored the Dream, Game 2 was a different story, and WNBA fans were not happy about it.
WNBA Fans Explode on Social Media
Fans were up in arms about some of the calls that the Atlanta Dream were getting, and called out the referees in the process across social media.
One fan said, "These WNBA refs are at it again. Atlanta dream aren’t getting any calls down low or moving screen calls."
"Refs vs Atlanta Dream," another fan commented.
One fan commented, "Nothing is positive about Indiana Fever hosting any game. The team is too pouty when something is not going their way, and too cocky and bully like when it is. Refs are calling CRAZY fouls against Dream. Neither team is my team but it is clear on the unfairness in this game."
"These refs terrible during this Dream and Fever game. Fever just hackin," another exclaimed.
"Just say y’all want the fever too win at this point Atlanta Dream not getting any calls," another fan commented.
One fan was outraged and even said that there was cheating involved, saying, "I've never seen so much cheating in a playoff game as I have seen tonight in the Dream vs Indiana. I truly believe the refs have been paid to make sure Indiana win this game. Just straight disgusting!"
"Jordin Canada gets thrown to the ground by her head and these refs did not a damn thing. Sorry to all the Dream fans, y’all were never going to get a fair shake up there," another fan said.
One fan questioned the fairness of the officiating, saying, "So the Fever can be physical but the Atlanta Dream can't? Make it make sense lol."
"One of the worst called games I've ever seen @WNBA. Y'all really want #Indiana to go far," one fan exclaimed.
Hey, at least someone is optimistic: "Fever, play hard, they deserve to win. I won't say anything about the calls by the refs, but I still believe the Atlanta Dream will win the series."
With the series tied at 1-1, the Dream are looking to advance with a winner-take-all game back in Atlanta in Game 3.
