WNBA Insider Reveals Indiana Fever's Mindset Before Game 2 vs. Atlanta Dream
It is clear that the better team in the first round series between the Indiana Fever and Atlanta Dream is the healthier and more experienced one in the Dream.
The Fever have been decimated with injuries all year, but more so towards the end of the season, as their superstar Caitlin Clark has been out for months with a groin injury. The team has done admirably in her absence, but will it be enough to overcome the stars of the Dream?
Insider Reveals How the Fever Are Feeling Before Game 2
ESPN WNBA Insider Alexa Philippou went on NBA Today before Game 2 of the Fever's series against the Dream, and revealed how the team is feeling heading into an elimination game.
“The Fever feel like they've had to play with their backs against the wall pretty much all of the second half of the season, and so this is just another example of them needing to do just that,” she said.
How Can Indiana Counter the Dream's Attack?
The Dream held the Fever to just 34.9 percent shooting from the field and 2-for-15 from three-point range in Game 1 of the series, so making things difficult for Kelsey Mitchell in Game 2 should be the main focus for Atlanta.
The star duo of Allisha Gray and Rhyne Howard scored 20 points each, with Naz Hillmon adding 16 points and 9 rebounds, so continuing that trend in Game 2 in a hostile environment will be crucial.
Indiana started off Game 1 with a high-speed pace, taking an early lead and essentially blind siding the Dream. So tightening up the half-court defense, much like they did in the second half, controlling the pace, and letting their defense fuel their offense will be huge in an elimination game.
There is no doubt that Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell will try to feed off the energy of one of the best home crowds in the WNBA, but Boston's 8 points and 12 rebounds in Game 1 will probably not be enough.
This is the Fever's first home playoff game since 2016, so the crowd will most likely be a deciding factor in the swings and momentum of the game, regardless of who is out on the Fever.
In Game 1, the Dream got their first playoff win since 2018, overcoming a 15-6 run to begin the game with a dominant second and fourth quarter.
Game 2 is set for 7:30 p.m. ET in Indianapolis, Indiana on Tuesday.
