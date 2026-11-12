3 Sophie Cunningham Replacements Who Make Sense for the Indiana Fever

There's been a lot of controversial noise around Sophie Cunningham and the Indiana Fever in 2026. If the franchise doesn't renew the forward's contract, there are several talented free-agent options to pursue that will align with their championship vision.

Napheesa Collier (unrestricted free agent)

Brooklyn, New York, USA; Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) warms up before a game against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center on July 3, 2026. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Whether it's with the Minnesota Lynx or with another franchise, Napheesa Collier is desperate to clinch her first championship. While Olivia Miles could hold the key to achieving these goals with the Lynx, partnering with Caitlin Clark must be an exciting proposition for the forward.

Collier is a needle-moving talent. She has averaged 18.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.7 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game throughout her career. Her ability to affect the game on both sides of the ball will be important for the Fever moving forward, relieving much of the defensive responsibility on Aliyah Boston's shoulders.

Most importantly, if Indiana doesn't re-sign Kelsey Mitchell, they will have the financial flexibility to make this happen. The Fever will want fans on their side heading into the new season, and what better way to do that than adding a new superstar to the roster?

Kayla Thornton (unrestricted free agent)

San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Valkyries forward Kayla Thornton (5) warms up before a game against the Atlanta Dream at Chase Center on June 26, 2026. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coming off the back of a championship with the Golden State Valkyries, Kayla Thornton has the exact experience the Fever are looking for. Not only does she know how to win, but Thornton is a selfless player who will embrace any role the head coach asks of her.

If Indiana wants a direct replacement for Cunningham and her spot-up 3-point shooting ability, acquiring Thornton makes sense. Golden State shoots from deep relentlessly. Thornton averaged 34.7 percent from 3-point range in the regular season and 36.8 percent in the playoffs.

Again, Thornton has just spent the last year with a franchise that lives and breathes defensive effort. The Fever's defensive struggles are no secret and an obvious area for improvement in the upcoming season. The 34-year-old's leadership will help her hold teammates accountable if they aren't putting in the work to contain the opposition -- a quality Indiana is desperate to find.

Maggie Doogan (Baxi Ferrol)

Henrico, VA, USA; Richmond Spiders forward Maggie Doogan (44) cuts the net after defeating the Rhode Island Rams at Henrico Sports & Events Center on March 10, 2024. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Despite being one of the most coveted mid-major prospects, former Richmond Spiders star Maggie Doogan went undrafted in 2026 before signing a training camp contract with the Phoenix Mercury. After not making the roster, Doogan took her talents to Baxi Ferrol in Spain for the 2026-27 season.

The 22-year-old will be desperate to land on a WNBA franchise for the 2027 season, and the Fever would be the perfect fit for a player of her capabilities. Doogan is a highly efficient shooter with excellent versatility. During her senior year in Richmond, she averaged 21.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game, shooting 50.6 percent from the floor and 40.4 percent from deep.

Doogan became the first player in Atlantic 10 history to score 48 points, as she led the Spiders to a gruelling 91-84 triple-overtime win over Davidson on January 10. Playing alongside an elite playmaker like Caitlin Clark would only enhance her abilities. This would be a low-cost addition for the Fever, but potentially a brilliant piece of business.