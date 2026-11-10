Napheesa Collier and Indiana Fever Could Be Exactly What Each Other Need

The Indiana Fever have one of the premier free agents on the market in Kelsey Mitchell. But if the Fever and Mitchell were to part ways, there is another big-time player available who would fit right in—Napheesa Collier.

Collier on the Fever would make a lot of sense for both parties. Not only is her game compatible with both Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston, but her choosing to play in Indiana would send a positive signal to the rest of the league as the Fever enter a new era under a soon-to-be named general manager.

Meanwhile for Collier, she is cut from a cloth that would allow her to manage the scrutiny that comes with suiting up for the WNBA's marquee franchise and alongside its most popular player.

She was not shy in taking shots at departing Commissioner Cathy Engelbert and has proven her business acumen through co-launching Unrivaled with Breanna Stewart. So it stands to reason that Collier understands how to capitalize on the benefits of playing next to Clark.

And then of course there's the on-court aspect. Collier could help shore up the defense and rebounding on the interior, while also providing a great free-flowing option next to the league's top point guard. She is able to score from various areas of the floor and has shot over 40% from three across the last two seasons—which would give the Fever a stretch option and a dominant combo both inside and outside with Boston, who developed her outside shot in 2026.

It would also give Collier the chance to pursue an elusive WNBA championship.

Collier On the Fever Is a Long Way From a Reality

Sep 22, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) dribbles the ball while Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull (10) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All of the above looks good on paper, but is a long way from reality. First, Collier would have to choose to leave the Minnesota Lynx. Then she would have to decide to join the Fever. And Indiana would need the cap space to facilitate her max salary.

However, some of the other notable options for Collier present roadblocks as well. She has been linked to the Golden State Valkyries, but joining a team that just won a championship may not be the best look perception wise.

And a reported quirk in Monique Billings' contract may give Indiana more money to spend than initially anticipated.

Free agency is always good for speculation. But Collier and the Fever would be a great match for a number of reasons if the possibility were to be realized.