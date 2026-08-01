How to Watch Fever vs Lynx: Indiana Looks to Finish Road Trip Strong

The Indiana Fever continue to prove that they belong amongst the best teams in the WNBA. A demanding 112-98 win on Friday night against the Portland Fire proved that, as it was the Fever's fifth consecutive win.

This was another example of the Fever's big three taking control, along with big contributions from the remaining starting five and bench. Caitlin Clark came alive with a triple double in Portland, posting 26 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds. Clark also reached 1,500 points in just 78 career games.

Caitlin Clark now has the most triple-doubles by a guard in WNBA history. pic.twitter.com/JfJMFYiwjA — Real App (@realapp) August 1, 2026

Kelsey Mitchell continued her dominant streak of 20+ point games, adding her 13th consecutive outing. Mitchell posted 26 points on Friday.

13 straight games with 20+ points for Kelsey Mitchell is tied with Diana Taurasi for the 2nd longest streak in WNBA history 🔥 pic.twitter.com/83EXZm5XfU — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) August 1, 2026

The Fever will now conclude their road trip with a visit to the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday. The trade deadline is also on Sunday at 3pm ET, so it'll be interesting to see if Indiana makes any moves. Here's how to watch:

When: Sunday, August 2

Time: 1pm ET

Where to watch: ABC

Fever's last five games of 100+ points show true dominance

Clark and Mitchell combined for 52 points on Friday night, but there were many more contributors on the night. Aliyah Boston nearly had a double double, posting 14 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists and a whopping 5 steals on the night.

Veteran Monique Billings also hit double digits with 15 points of her own to go along with 7 rebounds. As she's done all season, Sophie Cunningham continues to be a spark off the bench. She had 13 points on 67% shooting from the field.

Sophie Cunningham has the highest 3PT% in the entire WNBA this season (minimum 100 3PA). pic.twitter.com/lIzti2rEx9 — Real App (@realapp) August 1, 2026

Makayla Timpson came away with a career-high in points against the Fire, adding in 15 of her own in under 20 minutes of play. The Fever had six players in double digits on Friday, as they continue to steamroll teams.

six in double figures in tonight's win 💥 pic.twitter.com/KuOSBt0bAg — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) August 1, 2026

Their last five games have been incredible to watch. Here's a quick breakdown of their recent winning streak:

112-98 W vs POR

105-95 W vs SEA

123-88 W vs CON

108-88 W vs NYL

110-107 W vs SEA

five straight games with 100+ points.

five straight wins.#NowYouKnow pic.twitter.com/h9lEvBqZ8s — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) August 1, 2026

The Fever's recent string of games have been impressive, as they've went 8-2 over their last ten. The road doesn't get easier now, as they'll pay a visit to the WNBA-best Lynx. Minnesota leads the league with a 24-6 record, losing just one game in their last ten. They're currently on a nine-game winning streak.

If the Fever can go into Minnesota and come away with a victory, the rest of the league will certainly be put on notice. Indiana's waited for games like this one, it's time to show why they belong with the best.