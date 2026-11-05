Aliyah Boston's 'Much Easier' Surgery Admission Should Worry Fever Opponents

Indiana Fever star center Aliyah Boston spent the 2026 season dealing with a knee injury that eventually forced her to undergo surgery.

Candace Parker articulated how Fever fans should be feeling toward Boston for playing through this injury during an episode of Parker and Boston's "Post Moves" podcast that came out on Wednesday.

"You even being able to play this year says a lot about your desire to play basketball and be there for your team, because it's hard when you're thinking about an injury or thinking about something that is difficult or hurts while you're still trying to play at your highest level," Parker said to Boston.

"So, when you are 100% healthy, and all you have to do is worry about the scout and playing basketball, [it's] so much better. So much better. So much easier. So much easier," she added.

"So much better. So much easier," Boston responded with a relieved smile.

"I've returned I am better ... It took me a while. I couldn't just come back on here. I had to recover!"@aa_boston discusses the process behind her meniscus surgery and how she's been progressing since 👀



Watch full episode here 🎧:https://t.co/KKLJ1flQL2 pic.twitter.com/6mVpRtwVqG — Post Moves with Candace Parker & Aliyah Boston (@PostMovesShow) November 4, 2026

Why Aliyah Boston's Injury Admission Should Be Warning to the Rest of the WNBA

Boston finished the regular season averaging 16.1 points (a career-high for her) and 8 rebounds per game while shooting 40.6% from three-point range. She also averages 1.2 blocks per game while guarding the opposing team's best post player on any given night.

Boston then averaged 19.7 points per game during the Fever's first round series against the Las Vegas Aces, and the sentiment was still that she could have done better.

She accomplished this essentially on one knee, or at least on a knee that was intensely painful and eventually needed surgery.

Imagine what she will be able to do when that knee is 100% healthy next season.

Of course, there's no guarantee that Boston or any other Fever player will remain healthy next season. But Boston was one of the few players who remained healthy throughout the team's 2025 campaign and then dealt with this injury throughout 2026.

If nothing else, Fever fans are hoping that they can get a completely healthy campaign out of Boston and Caitlin Clark next season, as that isn't something the team has experienced since 2024. Both players have improved dramatically since then, but have not been able to showcase how truly dynamic a duo they can be due to injuries.

Nobody should need to be reminded of how lethal a healthy Aliyah Boston is. But Boston should make that very clear next year.