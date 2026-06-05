Caitlin Clark and Stephanie White's Chest Bump Deserves To Go Viral Too

Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark and her head coach, Stephanie White, never needed to make amends with each other after their viral bench exchange against the Portland Fire because this wasn't proof of a rift in their relationship, despite what much of the women's basketball community believed.

However, if there were still any doubts about whether this was true, Clark and White quelled them when they shared a passionate chest bump of excitement at one point during the Fever's 83-71 win against the Atlanta Dream on June 4.

Fever stepped up and responded.



🏀 CC and White chest bump

🏀 KM in flamethrower mode

🏀 Defense putting Atlanta through basketball purgatory

🏀 AR airball

🏀 Haters in shambles



Love to see it. pic.twitter.com/BvE6rfX6jy — Probablecast Sports (@PaddocastSports) June 5, 2026

This came in the middle of a huge Fever run in the third quarter, which essentially cemented the win for them.

Clark spoke with the media after the game and shared a hilarious comment about chest-bumping her head coach.

"[White has] had a lot of surgery, so I could have hurt her, honestly," Clark said of the exchange with a smile, per an X post from James Boyd of The Athletic.

"But I mean, she's fiery and competitive. She shows passion, too, and she hypes her players up. And we were both just hype, and that s***— excuse me! My mom's going to be mad about [that curse word]. Hopefully, she doesn't see that... But that stuff happens. And I wouldn't want to play for any other coach that's just stoic, like this. I love that. Like, that got me hyped," Clark added.

#Fever star Caitlin Clark on her chest bump with Stephanie White in the 3Q:



“She’s had a lot of surgeries. So, I could’ve hurt her honestly.” 😂



“We were both just hyped and that shit — excuse me — my mom’s gonna be mad about (my profanity). Hopefully she doesn’t see that.” 💀 pic.twitter.com/Mp6ftxL2Zx — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) June 5, 2026

Discussion About Fever Mustn't Always Skew Negative

Given all the discourse around the Fever, and specifically Clark's relationship with White, after the loss to Portland, it felt like the sky was falling. This is normal in all sports, with panic and pessimism being the first things that fan bases will flock to during tough stretches.

Yet, as Clark alluded to before Thursday's game, the team was still a respectable 4-4 while having played far from their best basketball. They're now 5-4 after one of their best all-around games against a quality team, the vibes are good within the locker room, and Clark and White's chest bump showed how solid their relationship remains.

Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White talks with Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The good moments and games deserve a spotlight, too. And this was undoubtedly a good game for the Fever.

Now, Indiana will try to start a winning streak in their road game against the New York Liberty on June 6. That should be a compelling contest between two teams that have seemed to find their groove to this point in the season.