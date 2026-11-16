Re-Sign or Let Walk: Fever Need to Avoid Ugly Negotiations With Kelsey Mitchell

The Indiana Fever's top free agent this offseason is once again Kelsey Mitchell. Mitchell, 31, has spent her entire career in Indiana since being drafted No.2 overall in 2018. To put it nicely, she's been a part of some struggling Fever teams in the past.

Fortunately, she and the Fever organization struck gold the last three seasons when Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston joined the squad. Mitchell saw no winning seasons with Indiana from 2018-2023. That's all changed since, as the Fever have reached at least 20 wins in each of their last three years, with Mitchell playing a huge role in that.

This past season was the best season of her career, as she averaged 24.7 points on 51% shooting from the field in 44 games. The playoffs weren't great for Mitchell, as she shot 4/16, 7/16 and 7/23 in the Fever's three postseason games. Regardless, she was a major catalyst in helping Indiana win 28 games this past season.

Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) reacts to a call Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026, during the second half of Game 3 of the first round of the WNBA Playoffs at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. The Aces advanced to the semifinals after defeating the Fever, 94-83. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Now comes the difficult part. Amber Cox was fired as general manager, with Indiana now searching for someone to run their basketball operations. Mitchell is their priority in free agency, but will the new general manager view her as such?

Mitchell's recent comments on Instagram could be seen as a goodbye to Indiana, with the cryptic wording raising questions about whether she feels fully appreciated in Indiana.

Kelsey Mitchell's Instagram caption may signal an exit

The case for keeping Mitchell is her obvious chemistry with Clark and Boston. She and Clark make up the most dynamic backcourt in the WNBA.

Caitlin Clark on wanting Kelsey Mitchell back with the Fever:



"She knows how much I love her ... I know this organization is going to work our butt off to get her back ... I hope for the rest of my career I get to play alongside her. That's how easy she makes my job."… — Underdog WNBA (@UnderdogWNBA) October 8, 2026

"There is nobody I would want to share the backcourt with other than her," Clark said of Mitchell in her exit interview. "I think we had the best season of any backcourt in the WNBA, in the league's history. I often tell her, 'I feel like I have the best seat in the house every single night. I get to watch you do your thing and be right next to you.' I know this organization is going to work our butt off to get her back."

"I hope for the rest of my career I get to play alongside her. That's how easy she makes my job."

Mitchell and Clark are a duo some can't imagine being split apart. If Mitchell were to return for a tenth season with the Fever, it would certainly continue to make life easier for Clark offensively.

The case for letting Mitchell walk is her hinting at not feeling appreciated by the Fever. She simply could choose to play elsewhere given she is an unrestricted free agent.

Indiana could also allocate her salary to addressing the team's needs for more defense, athleticism on the perimeter, and to possibly target another star free agent like Napheesa Collier.

Saw this coming but after what Kelsey Mitchell posted on Instagram, I think she’s gone. Next up for the Fever is spreading that money/their cap space between defensive/versatile wings and a big for depth behind AB. The ABC^2 two-man game should be the center of the offense and… — Kaitlyn 📊🏀🏈🏒 (@zulueditsae) November 16, 2026

Wherever Mitchell ends up, she'll certainly garner a hefty contract coming off of a career year, and the Fever are positioned to offer her more money than any other team.

Regardless of how it shakes out, it's important for both parties to let the other know where they stand early and not to let negotiations get messy and delay other moves. Because the Fever will need to know whether they are building around a core with Mitchell, or reconstructing the squad without her in order to hit the ground running in free agency.