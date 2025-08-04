Fever Coach Capitalizes on 'Blessing in Disguise' Amid Caitlin Clark Injury

The Indiana Fever are not better without Caitlin Clark. But they have gotten much better while playing without Caitlin Clark.

The Fever are winners of five-straight games, the latest being Sunday's victory over the Seattle Storm—with all the victories coming as Clark is still sidelined with a right groin injury.

It's time some credit for this goes to the head coach, Stephanie White. White has managed Indiana through a turbulent season. Not only has Clark been in and out of the lineup all year, but there was also the DeWanna Bonner exit and numerous other variables that could have disrupted any locker room.

However, the Fever seem more together than ever. Which obviously bodes incredibly well for when they get Clark back on the floor.

In the meantime, said togetherness continues to result in wins, both setting the table for better playoff positioning and putting less pressure on Clark to return quickly.

FIVE IN A ROW‼️ pic.twitter.com/gnBgYRjSIo — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) August 3, 2025

Stephanie White Explains Recent Fever Surge

Indiana currently sits just a half game back of fourth place in the standings, and only a game and a half out second—with this recent streak putting real meaning into the old catch phrase "Fever Rising."

In addition, on the entire season the Fever are currently fourth overall in Net Rating, and impressively grade out in the same spot on the defensive end (they sit at No. 4 in offense too). This is particularly noteworthy since defense was an area that desperately needed to shored up.

It stands to reason that Clark's return will make the offense even more formidable, plus her size and rebounding at the guard position are other areas where her presence should only bolster the numbers. Not to mention Clark's transcendent playmaking goes beyond the box score.

But right now the Fever are getting it done with balance. This is highlighted by two of the last three wins coming in games Kelsey Mitchell scored in single digits.

Indiana Fever team chemistry went to 100%. Kelsey Mitchell not having a good game; Sophie, Aari and Natasha stepping up. Shows the depth we have. Aari is our back up PG. She’s so dynamic and feisty. 😈 — Jaime Lardis (@JaimeLardis) August 4, 2025

Coach White explained some of the benefits for everyone else on the squad during the time Clark has been out after the victory over Seattle.

"I think it says a lot about this group. You know we've got a deep team," White stated.

She then pointed out how the mix of veterans who know what it takes to weather something like an injury and young players who are coming into their own make for a good combination.

"I think I said it early when C[lark] was out the very first time, while we don't like it, sometimes it can be a blessing in disguise, because everybody else finds themselves," White added.

"And no one is afraid to make the big play, offensively or defensively. We've got a really good group, that's unselfish. That want to win. That play well together and for each other and when one person doesn't have it, somebody else does. And I think it makes us really, really difficult to scout when that happens," she concluded.

steph white on caitlin being out:



“i said it early when C was out the very first time. while we don’t like it, sometimes it can be a blessing in disguise, because everybody else finds themselves. no one is afraid to make the big play offensively and defensively.” pic.twitter.com/6fTdCFEGRM — cc akgae (@clrkszn) August 3, 2025

White's cause has been bolstered by key additions to the team, particularly guard Aari McDonald. But her words ring true as it seems like a different member of the team has stepped up every game amid the recent winning streak.

Of course, this is all building toward Clark's return to the lineup. The gravity she brings to the floor is irreplaceable, but the Fever's situation no longer feels grave when she doesn't play.

That is a credit to her teammates and to Stephanie White—who has certainly capitalized on said "blessing in disguise."

Stephanie White on Caitlin

“The gravity Caitlin has on the floor” pic.twitter.com/qIb7jCKEWo — Sam H (@defnotsamhere) August 3, 2025

The next step will be seeing just what the Fever can accomplish when the blessing of Clark returning to game action eventually arrives.

