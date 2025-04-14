Indiana Fever: Here's Why WNBA Draft Picks Will Have Tough Time Making 2025 Roster
The 2025 WNBA Draft is upon us and the Indiana Fever enter in possession of three picks, as the Fever are currently set to select at No. 19, 20 and 33. However, whoever has their name called in those spots will have a challenging time attempting to make the roster for this season.
That's because Indiana already has 12 players listed on the roster, with 10 all but locked into spots on the final squad. Factoring in committed contract dollars, the Fever have about $112,000 in cap space remaining, per Spotrac. Given that number and minimum salary figures, it is likely the Fever will only be able roster 11 players to start the season, barring an unexpected move to free up more space.
Indiana also has two players on training camp contracts already, Jaelyn Brown and Jillian Alleyne. Brown was acquired as part of the multi-team deal that brought in Sophie Cunningham and Alleyne was signed by the team on a camp contract after most recently playing overseas. Brown will look to compete for a spot in the star-studded backcourt, while Alleyne will fight for a role in the crowded frontcourt.
This means any players drafted by the Fever would be competing not only with fellow draftees but the two training camp contracts as well, all for one spot.
The Fever front office previously stated it would be looking for the best available talent in the draft and is hoping to foster a competitive camp environment. The latter certainly seems likely given what is outlined above.
Of course, the Fever might make some selections looking toward the future as well. But any player picked who is looking to make the team for the 2025 season will have a tough task ahead of them.