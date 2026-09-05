USA Coach Kara Lawson’s Caitlin Clark ‘Tempo’ Take Rings True After World Cup Debut

Team USA head coach Kara Lawson echoed what Indiana Fever fans already know regarding how Caitlin Clark can impact games after the USA's FIBA World Cup group stage win against China on Friday morning.

"I thought Caitlin was terrific coming off the bench, changing the tempo of the game. Her playmaking, with 11 assists," Lawson said.

Coach Kara on Caitlin’s play



“I thought Caitlin was terrific…changing the tempo of the game, her playmaking with 11 assists” #pg1😼 pic.twitter.com/SiXAiBMEar — 🤍 (@kelelajolie) September 4, 2026

The 11 assists weren't the only impressive part of Clark's performance. Her 14 points also tied for the team lead, and she didn't record a single turnover in the game. That's an outstanding feat for a point guard, and it goes to show how valuable she is to the USA roster.

But perhaps even more indicative of Clark's impact is what Lawson said about her tempo against China. The Team USA starting lineup consisted of Chelsea Gray, Jackie Young, Kahleah Copper, Breanna Stewart, and Napheesa Collier. This is undoubtedly an elite lineup of world-class players and gold medalists.

Yet, this lineup excels in the half-court, as none of these players are known to really push the pace in transition. The game really turned in the USA's favor when Clark came off the bench and began pushing the pace with some of Team USA's younger players, such as her Fever teammate, Aliyah Boston.

Fever Fans Know How Caitlin Clark's Pace Can Overwhelm Opponents

Fever fans have seen Clark pushing the pace with their team for the better part of three seasons. And her doing so with the Fever in 2026 is why the team is on pace to be the best offense in league history.

Plus, fans want to see players running the floor and scoring in transition. This, along with impressive sharpshooting, is arguably the most aesthetically pleasing aspect of women's basketball. And there are two places where Clark shines, which is one reason why she is the league's most popular player by far.

It will be interesting to see whether Clark is inserted into the USA's starting lineup for their next FIBA World Cup game, which is against Italy on Sunday. While Fever fans would surely like to see Clark get the well-deserved start, seeing how she changed the team's tempo and provided a refreshing change of pace off the bench could convince Lawson that she's best suited there for the time being.

Regardless of when she enters the game, fans can expect Clark to keep pushing the pace — and provide immense value in the process — for Team USA tomorrow.