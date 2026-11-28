The Indiana Fever and Indiana Pacers have one of the rarest relationships in professional sports. Players from both teams continuously support each other during their respective seasons. Right now, Fever players should be in attendance for some Pacers games now that the 2026-27 NBA season has officially kicked off.

One friendship that has taken most of the spotlight has been between Caitlin Clark and Tyrese Haliburton. It's not surprising that the star players from each Indiana basketball team are good friends.

Jun 11, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Caitlin Clark attends game three of the 2025 NBA Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Clark's third season with the Fever ended a few weeks ago, as Indiana wasn't able to escape the first round of the playoffs this year. They now enter a pivotal 2027 season, one that will include a new front office and *potentially* new coaching.

There's plenty of roster retooling ahead of the Fever, who will have that opportunity when free agency begins in January. Clark will be entering her fourth season, with urgency to win now. Her and Aliyah Boston will likely carry the load, as Kelsey Mitchell is set to be a free agent and very well could play elsewhere very soon.

How about further into the future? Clark may have that covered, thanks to Haliburton's recent announcement.

Caitlin Clark hilariously recruits Tyrese Haliburton's daughter to Fever

Haliburton and his wife Jade recently announced that their baby will be a girl following a gender reveal party.

Caitlin Clark is already trying to recruit Haliburton’s daughter to the Indiana Fever 😂



“Fever 2050 let’s ride!!!!!!” pic.twitter.com/BZA2LcPVAY — Kyle Ingram (@SnapshotKyle) November 27, 2026

Clark chimed in on social media, reposting their announcement to her story with the caption, "Fever 2050 let's ride!!!!!!"

Some fans, while acknowledging it as a joke, took a sigh of relief that Clark is still thinking about the long term future with Indiana. While she's given no indication of a desire to potentially leave the Fever, there have been fans that wondered if Clark would benefit from changing environments.

Clark's performed just fine, as she's coming off of a career year averaging 22.3 points, 8.3 assists and 4 rebounds. However, Indiana has to build a formidable team around her if they want to win another championship. So far, they've fallen short of that.

Whoever the new general manager is should take Clark's opinions seriously about the direction of the team going forward. If Mitchell departs, they could certainly use that money elsewhere for more upgrades.

The countdown to watch Clark back on the court is on, as the 2027 WNBA season is expected to begin on May 7. It'll be interesting to see how far Indiana and Clark can go.