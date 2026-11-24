The next Indiana Fever general manager will have plenty of big decisions to make upon getting started. Not only is All-Star Kelsey Mitchell an unrestricted free agent, but so is Sophie Cunningham. And that's before even discussing whether head coach Stephanie White will be retained under new management.

But there is also a decision to be made on a player who is sure to be in uniform this coming season, and who just so happens to be the face of the franchise and the WNBA at large—Caitlin Clark.

That's because Clark is currently set to play the final year of her current contract in 2027. However, the situation is a bit more complicated than that since she is also eligible for an EPIC contract extension this offseason that could net her a max deal.

Clark previously indicated she would be willing to work with the organization in that regard in order to put the best roster on the floor.

“I think there’s a lot of things to think about. Obviously it’s great that I have that opportunity. For myself we haven’t gotten into roster construction yet. We have to think about things with the cap and what we’re gonna need, who we’re gonna need to sign and what value they bring to the team. Not saying I am gonna sign it, not saying I’m gonna sign it or not sign it, I think it’s just kinda figuring out the way we need to construct our roster. No matter what, I'm gonna be here. I just want to do what’s best for the team and make sure we have the opportunity to win championships. That’s my main goal," Clark said during her exit interview.

Of course, having salary cap flexibility due to a potential monetary sacrifice from Clark would be a blessing for the person hired as GM, but so would the luxury of having Clark locked up long-term.

If Clark doesn't sign an extension, she could become a restricted free agent after next season, which means the Fever could match any offer she receives. They would also have the ability to Core her which would give them exclusive negotiating rights. So, in reality, Clark is several years away from the idea of true unrestricted free agency.

Keeping Clark Happy Should Be Job No. 1

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark speaks with media members Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There is a lot of pressure on whoever takes the leadership role for the Fever. But there are plenty of benefits as well, including having the league's most popular player and best point guard on the roster.

Clark has indicated she wants to remain in Indiana for her entire career, but it's incumbent upon management to ensure that remains the case. Things going south to the point where Clark starts looking forward to testing the market or even demanding a trade would be a disaster scenario for the franchise.

Aliyah Boston inked her EPIC deal last offseason, so one pillar of the foundation is locked up long-term.

How the soon-to-be-named general manager handles this offseason could be the key to Clark's future with the Fever. Step one very well may be working with her on her own deal, to land on a resolution that works best to keep her committed and affords the team flexibility to surround her with the best players.