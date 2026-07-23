Caitlin Clark and Fever Enter All-Star Break on Fire vs Sun: Takeaways

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever lit up the Connecticut Sun to head into WNBA All-Star weekend on a heater.

Clark got off to an electric start, hitting her first five three-pointers and complied 17 points and 5 assists in just her first 10 minutes of action. She didn't exactly need to keep her foot on the gas in the scoring department given Indiana got out to huge lead, which kept her career-high (45 points) set last week against the Seattle Storm safe.

She did still stuff the stat sheet however, finishing with 27 points and 11 assists in 27 minutes. Clark was a blistering 8-13 from the field.

She was not alone, as the entire Fever team was cooking, including her fellow All-Stars Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston. Mitchell kept her streak of scoring at least 20 or more going for the 11th straight game, dropping 23. Boston had 22 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists.

The Fever scored 70 points in the first half alone. They ended up with 123 in a 35-point victory. Both the first half and final tallies are franchise records—powered by the All-Star trio who will take the court as starters in Chicago.

Clark One Technical from Suspension

Jul 18, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) in the second half against the New York Liberty at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If there was one downside to the blowout win, it was that Clark picked up her seventh technical foul of the season during a verbal spat with Sun guard Saniya Rivers.

Clark was hacked on the play by Rivers and Olivia Nelson-Ododa before some words were exchanged. The Fever star appeared to tell Rivers to check the scoreboard as double technicals were assessed.

Caitlin Clark and Saniya Rivers each get a technical foul after Clark tells Rivers to check the scoreboard.pic.twitter.com/YA7nfPRabj — Underdog WNBA (@UnderdogWNBA) July 23, 2026

Clark is now just one technical foul from a league mandated suspension, so it's a good bet the team will do its best to attempt to get this one rescinded.

Fever Bench Continues to Contribute

Indiana Fever guard Tyasha Harris (52) looks at the basket Saturday, July 18, 2026, during the second half of a game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Indiana Fever defeated the New York Liberty, 108-88. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It's not just the Fever stars who are setting the tone for Indiana. The bench continues to chip in as well.

Tyasha Harris kept up her steady play with 12 points and 6 assists in her reserve role. Sophie Cunningham, one of the frontrunners for Sixth Player of the Year, added 8, all coming from the free throw line.

The bench as a whole totaled 31 points.

A franchise record 123 PT win for the Fever 🚨



WNBA record night for Kelsey Mitchell and a double-double night for Caitlin Clark 🔥 pic.twitter.com/cxj8JGF3Y1 — USA Sports (@usasports) July 23, 2026

It's been an eventful season for the Fever thus far, but they have been at their best of late. The squad heads into the All-Star festivities on a three-game winning streak and winners of 8 of their last 11 games. Indiana seems poised to continue rolling once regular season play resumes, while rounding into form for a deep playoff run.