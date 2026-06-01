Caitlin Clark Has 'Ride For' Stance on Stephanie White After Fever Bench Spat

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark set the record straight when speaking about her relationship with head coach Stephanie White during her team's June 1 practice.

The biggest story in the WNBA over the past few days was Clark's outburst toward White during Indiana's May 30 loss to the Portland Fire. Fans, media, and even Clark's Fever teammates have weighed in on how this might impact the Fever's season and what this means for Clark and White's relationship.

Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White talks with Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Caitlin Clark's Comments About Stephanie White Relationship Speak Volumes

Clark didn't hesitate to weigh in on this with strong comments Monday.

"I mean, first of all, [it's] two people being competitive. Two people that really want to win, and you know, I think a lot of those things happen all the time. And I know there's a camera on me, and that's how it's going to be. But there's a lot of people out there in the media, or on TV, they think they know a lot of things, and they're just blatantly wrong about a lot of things," Clark said about the situation, per a YouTube video from Tony East.

"And I ride for Steph. I ride for these girls. Steph has my back more than anybody. So, you know, nobody in that locker room, in our locker room, or Steph, or our coaching staff, thought twice about it. It's just another example of what everybody, all of you, wants to blow up and make something that is just lost and not in reality," she added.

Caitlin Clark on her sideline exchange with coach White:



“Two people being competitive… There’s a lot of people out there in the media or on TV that think they know a lot of things and they’re just blatantly wrong… I ride for Steph… Steph has my back.” pic.twitter.com/6LPgRGo3fa — Underdog WNBA (@UnderdogWNBA) June 1, 2026

Clark was then asked about her relationship with White, and said, "It's great... When I got hurt at the Connecticut game last year, I balled in Steph's arms. That's somebody I will ride for for the rest of my life. Those are the moments that, people don't see that. People that just sit on their phones all day, they don't see those moments. They don't see the moments [when] we come into work. They don't see the moments that really absolutely suck; that people have your back, but they think they know everything. In reality, they don't have a clue.

"It's a reality in the life that I've lived for the past five years. It's something I'm used to. But me and Steph both know what it is. And that's somebody who I will always ride for. She had my back when really nobody else did," Clark concluded.

This is about as strong of comments one will ever hear from Clark, who clearly was tired of the narratives regarding her and White's relationship standing.

The biggest takeaway from what No. 22 said is that her and White's relationship is rooted in something much deeper than that can be dismantled with a heated back-and-forth during a frustrating game. And the reason these two can be animated with each other in the first place is that there's a mutual respect there.

Clark wants a head coach who will provide tough love when it's necessary. White has and will continue to do that. And Fever fans should be thankful for this, because it's ultimately going to bring out the best version of Clark and get this team back on track to winning a WNBA championship.