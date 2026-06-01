Cheryl Miller Shares Why Fever Had to Check Caitlin Clark's 'Disruptive' Outburst

While there were many moments of frustration for the Indiana Fever and their fans during the team's 100-84 loss to the Portland Fire on May 30, the one that got the most attention involved a sideline exchange between Caitlin Clark and Stephanie White.

At one point in the game, a fan video caught White and Clark arguing on the bench during a break in the action, presumably over defense. After a few second, Clark said something that irked White enough for her to tell Clark to get off the bench (where the players who were currently in the game were seated) and had Raven Johnson sit there in her place.

This frustarted Clark even further, as she made a show of exiting the bench, clearly still frustarted about whatever went down.

Thought Steph left her fire in Connecticut! 🥵 pic.twitter.com/meFefzUAAf — Mostly WNBA Tweets  (@MostlyWNBA) May 31, 2026

Videos of this exchange have blown up on social media, prompting many to wonder what this might mean for the Fever moving forward, and whether it's right for Clark to display this behavior towards her head coach, especially in public.

Cheryl Miller and Sue Bird Speak on Caitlin Clark, Stephanie White Exchange

WNBA legends Cheryl Miller and Sue Bird spoke about their interpretations on the exchange and its fallout during a May 31 segment on NBC.

"Right now, it's frustration. And unfortunately, it's boiling over, and it's being seen. It’s one thing to have it behind closed doors. But when it spills over, and when the coach has to basically say, 'Hey, you know what, Caitlin, enough is enough. This is too disruptive, in and out, take a seat,'" Miller said, per an X post from Underdog WNBA.

She then asked Sue Bird what she thought, and Bird said, "I agree. I think it's frustration. I'm not the best lip reader, but I feel like Stephanie White did say defense a couple times... So I think it is a lot of frustration. But it's also not that crazy. This isn't the first time we've seen this, it doesn't have some deeper meaning to it."

Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White reacts | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Cheryl Miller chimed in, saying, "When it becomes disruptive—and that's when Kelsey Mitchell kind of chimed in, and said, 'You need to stand over there, and let us regain calm in our huddle.' When it becomes that disruptive to the entire team, somebody has to step in."

The two were then asked whether they believed this exchange hurt the Fever's chances of winning, and Bird said, "I think in this game, it did. I think they got off to a great start... In the midst of this, there was foul trouble. I think there was a disconnectedness among the team. And then, yeah, it ended up [with] the frustrations boiling over, [and] ended up having them lose this game on the road in the ways in which they did."

Cheryl Miller then mentioned how everyone seems to be pointing the finger at Clark when speaking about the Fever's defensive struggles before saying, "Look: If I'm Caitlin, everyone this season is gonna come straight at her. Because they want to see if she's physically able to keep up. She is, but now people are turning the corner on her, saying, 'We can get past her. We can score on her.'

"Like I said, if I'm Caitlin Clark, I'm gonna take this personally and do something about it," Miller concluded.

Cheryl Miller on the Caitlin Clark/Stephanie White bench incident:



"Right now, it’s frustration. And unfortunately, it’s boiling over, and it’s being seen. It’s one thing to have it behind closed doors, but [it’s another thing] when it spills over, and when the coach has to… pic.twitter.com/73oYTCszvh — Underdog WNBA (@UnderdogWNBA) May 31, 2026

Bird ended the discussion by saying that if she were Clark, she would study the tendencies of every player she might be guarding, because "Everyone has one thing they want to do. And you've got to make them do that thing."

Ultimately, both Bird and Miller are right in saying that these things happen at the highest level of competition; it happening on the bench, in the middle of a game, for the whole world to see, is not a great look.

And if Clark's behavior bleeds into the Fever's performance then there's no question that she has to get checked by somebody.