Stephanie White States the Obvious With 'Great' Stance on Caitlin Clark Relationship

Despite the Indiana Fever's solid start to the 2026 WNBA regular season and star guard Caitlin Clark's MVP-caliber beginning to her third professional campaign, there has been speculation and discourse online about where her relationship with head coach Stephanie White stands.

Some of this discourse began after Clark was sidelined during the Fever's game against the Portland Fire last week, as some fans thought this was Stephanie White's way of punishing Clark for her exchange with assistant coach Bri January on the bench in the previous contest.

But Clark debunked that theory herself, and photos of her and White smiling together at the Indy 500 on Sunday suggested these two were doing just fine.

Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White talks with Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Stephanie White Record Record Straight on Caitlin Clark Relationship Standing

If those Indy 500 photos weren't clear enough, White shared a telling message about her relationship with Clark during a May 27 appearance on the "Query & Company" show on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan.

When White was asked who the Fever's first offensive option is, she said, "Our first offensive option is usually Caitlin Clark. But it's in different ways. She does a great job of playing in transition, and finding, especially, Aliyah Boston, in the paint, running the floor; finding Kelsey on the wing," per an X post from @Query_Company.

"The challenge is that good defensive teams aren't always [going to] give you four first option. So how do we get quality options for everybody on the floor?" White added. "Obviously, our big three are going t oget the bulk of the shots. And we need to fill in the pieces with everyvody else, and our role players, and understanding where they're going to get their looks, how we're going to get it to them, putting them in position for success, so it takes some pressure off of the big three to carry us."

Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White talks to guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) and Caitlin Clark (22) | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

White was later asked directly about where her relationship with Clark stands right now, and said, "It's great! It's great. I have so much respect and admiration for her, as a player, as a person, the way that she handles herself. We're very much alike in terms of our competitive fire, our competitive spirit, our perfectionism, so to speak. And Type-A personalities.

"I love going to work with her every day. I love that she loves to be coached, and challenged, and pushed. She wants to be the best, and you want to be surrounded by people who want to be the best. And so, she makes it easy to come to work, and to get after it every day," White concluded.

Indiana Fever Head Coach Stephanie White made her weekly visit on the show with @jakequery and discussed:

- Her relationship with Caitlin Clark

- The number one option on offense

- Raven Johnson's development

🎧https://t.co/aqXLawVQOl pic.twitter.com/GHNWfbw6se — Query & Company (@Query_Company) May 27, 2026

Props to White for giving Clark her flowers once again.