Caitlin Clark Continues to Pace Team USA With Passing in FIBA World Cup

Team USA had its most consistent performance of the FIBA World Cup against Hungary on Thursday. But one thing that has been consistent the entire tournament is the way Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark picks up the tempo when she enters the game.

This is something head coach Kara Lawson pointed out after the team's first contest against China.

"I thought Caitlin was terrific coming off the bench, changing the tempo of the game," Lawson said.

That has rung true since, with Clark thriving as a playmaker in her super sub role.

This was the case once again in the dominant showing versus Hungary. Clark immediately picked up the pace upon entering the game and just as quickly began finding her teammates—specifically Angel Reese.

The Caitlin Clark/Angel Reese connection.pic.twitter.com/DIACJlyfaD — Underdog WNBA (@UnderdogWNBA) September 10, 2026

Clark had three assists to Reese alone in the first half. But her passes were not reserved for Reese. Clark finished the win with 9 assists. She easily leads the team in assists in the World Cup overall, averaging 7 per game.

That's the highest assist average for a USA player in World Cup history.

Clark was also a +36 in just over 20 minutes of action. That was the best on the roster in the 52-point victory. She leads the squad in total plus/minus as well. Clark is a staggering +94 through four games.

Clark Scored for Herself as Well

Clark has struggled with her shooting stroke at times during the World Cup, but she had no trouble getting into the scoring column against Hungary, registering double-figures there with 10 points.

She was 3-for-8 from the field and was able to get to the free throw line going 3-for-4 from the charity stripe. Clark is averaging 8.5 points per game so far, which is weighed down by a woeful 0-for-6, one-point performance in the second game of play against Italy.

Team USA now moves on to the semifinals where they will play the winner of Australia and Spain. If they can emerge victorious again on Saturday, they will play for the gold medal on Sunday.

Of course, that needs to happen in order for this World Cup to be a success given the standard for Team USA. However, so far it's been a successful senior national team debut on the World Cup stage for Clark in Berlin, Germany.

Her pace and playmaking prowess continue to lead the way whenever she checks into the game, and she's now on the fast track to potentially earning a gold for Team USA.