Caitlin Clark's Fever Nike Shoe Gift Comes With Unfortunate Catch for 3 Teammates

Caitlin Clark decided to treat her Indiana Fever teammates upon returning from Team USA's triumph in the FIBA Women's World Cup.

On Wednesday morning, Clark posted videos of her gifting her Fever teammates the blue version of her unreleased Nike "Caitlin 1" signature shoes, which will officially become available to the public on October 1.

The video is great because it shows how excited several teammates were to receive the gift, including Makalya Timpson, Bree Hall, and Grace VanSlooten, and it now being reposted on social media.

"Going global in these shoes!" Timpson said while holding one of the shoes up to her ear like she's talking on the phone.

CC came through with the Caitlin 1s for the team and they were so hype



KK “CC winning gold medals and she come back and get the whole team a pair of shoes. going global in these shoes” 😭 pic.twitter.com/JjCSFeIWyQ — correlation (@nosyone4) September 16, 2026

As cool as it would be for the entire team to be wearing a pair of Caitlin 1 shoes for the Fever's next game, that isn't realistic for three players, who fans likely won't ever see wearing Caitlin's signature Nike shoes.

These three players are Aliyah Boston, Kelsey Mitchell, and Sophie Cunningham—each of whom has their own shoe deal that will prevent them from wearing Clark's shoes.

Why Aliyah Boston, Kelsey Mitchell, and Sophie Cunningham Can't Wear Caitlin Clark's Nike Shoes

Boston is an Adidas athlete and has her own player-exclusive shoes with the brand. Since Adidas and Nike are competitors, Boston can't be seen wearing or promoting Clark's Nike shoes.

Mitchell announced a partnership with PUMA at the end of June. She doesn't have her own signature or player-exclusive shoes with PUMA, but she still must wear her own brand's shoes on the court.

Cunningham is also an Adidas athlete. She has a player-exclusive shoe and wouldn't be able to wear Clark's Nike shoes on the court.

It remains to be seen whether all the other Indiana players will be wearing Caitlin's shoes on the court, as some might have preferences for other models based on fit, familiarity, or injury-related reasons. Or perhaps they will make the switch.

It's also unclear whether Clark even bothered to give Boston, Mitchell, and Cunningham the shoe gift, since they can't wear them. But given the close relationships Clark has with all three, one would suspect that she subtly gave them pairs, if only for them to give to others close to them.

There's already a lot of excitement for Indiana's game against the Toronto Tempo on Friday, since it has been three weeks since the Fever last played. And now fans have something else to look out for: which Fever players will be wearing Clark's Nike shoes.