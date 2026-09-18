Kelsey Mitchell’s MVP Definition Applies to Indiana Fever Teammate Caitlin Clark

There has been some conversation around whether Kelsey Mitchell or Caitlin Clark is the Indiana Fever's rightful MVP this season.

This is a good problem to have for the Fever, as both Mitchell and Clark are playing not just at a team-MVP level, but are also in the WNBA MVP award conversation.

Mitchell had a telling response when asked about this conversation before the Fever's game against the Toronto Tempo on Friday.

"To a league, I think, for one, you can't negate winners. Winning is a part of being the most valuable player. But I think that, individually speaking... I think scoring is ultimately the top thing. But I think making everybody else great around you is kind of the cap of what an MVP is," Mitchell said when asked what "MVP" means to a league, per Savanna Hamilton.

When answering what "MVP" means to a specific team, Mitchell said, "I think together, it's about making everybody else better. To be the 'best players', being dynamic enough to go get yours and have yours. But also make everybody else great around you.

"If I was in a conversation for that kind of thing, I want to be me, but I also want to make sure [Caitlin] is her, [Aliyah Boston] is her, everybody else around me is great, too," Mitchell added.

How do you define what an MVP means to a team versus a league?



I asked Kelsey Mitchell that today. pic.twitter.com/6NYghhuH9m — Savanna Hamilton (@SavHamilton11) September 18, 2026

Kelsey Mitchell's MVP Stance Sounds Like Caitlin Clark

While Mitchell did bring the answer back to herself at the end (and also mentioned Clark and Boston), her saying twice that being an MVP is about making those around that person better also sounds like praise for Clark.

After all, Clark is the Fever's court general and an extraordinary passer. She's currently tied for the league lead in assists per game (with 8.4), and anyone who watches the Fever play can see as clear as day that she maximizes those around her.

That's not to say Mitchell doesn't make those around her better, either. Her scoring and quickness create opportunities for her teammates, especially along the perimeter. And Clark capitalizes on that.

But it would be hard to argue that Mitchell contributes more to the Fever's overall success than Clark does, given how important distributing the ball is to Clark's impact.

Thankfully, Fever players and fans don't need to decide which of these two lethal guards is their team's rightful MVP. They can just enjoy seeing both lead Indiana to what should be a successful end to the regular season and postseason.