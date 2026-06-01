Fever's Lexie Hull Dials Back Concern About Caitlin Clark-Stephanie White Exchange

Indiana Fever wing Lexie Hull conveyed why her team isn't worried about the exchange between Caitlin Clark and Stephanie White over the weekend, despite the moment's viral fallout.

An exchange between Fever star guard Caitlin Clark and her head coach, Stephanie White, during a break in the action of their May 30 loss against the Portland Fire has been the talk of the basketball community since it happened.

A video of this exchange, which included an exasperated White telling Clark to get off the bench during a timeout (and thus essentially taking her out of the game), has gone viral on social media, amassing millions of views and prompting some to wonder how this dynamic will impact the Fever's chemistry and locker room.

Thought Steph left her fire in Connecticut! 🥵 pic.twitter.com/meFefzUAAf — Mostly WNBA Tweets  (@MostlyWNBA) May 31, 2026

Lexie Hull Sets Record Straight on Why Caitlin Clark's Sideline Exchange With Stephanie White Won't Affect Fever

Fever wing Lexie Hull did a June 1 interview with Yahoo Sports. When asked what happened during this exchange, Hull said, "Yeah. I think there's just frustration. I think we noticed they were trying to pick on Caitlin a little bit on the defensive end. She was getting called for some fouls. You know, fouls aren't fun; she got into some foul trouble, our team got into some foul trouble," per an X post from Yahoo Sports.

"That's just all it was. I think that's part of the game. There's just frustrations that rise, and decisions have to be made," Hull continued. "And ultimately, this wasn't something that carried on. This is in the moment, something that happened, and is not talked about now in our locker room, talked about even later on in the game. That's just something that happened. And unfortunately, Caitlin's got a camera on her 24/7, and so you see every little thing.

"But this happens almost every day in women's basketball, so not something that we're worried about at all," she concluded.

"That's part of the game, there's frustrations that rise."



Fever guard @lexiehulll addresses the heated exchange between Caitlin Clark and HC Stephanie White during Indiana's loss to Portland.



(via Yahoo Sports Daily) pic.twitter.com/qD6LF8Cw7H — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 1, 2026

Hull's response should be great for Fever fans to hear, especially because discussion has continued about this moment for the past few days. But if Hull's words are true, Clark, White, and the rest of the Fever have already forgotten about what happened.

White has stated multiple times (including recently) how much she respects Clark and how much she values having her on the team. And Clark clearly has a lot of respect for White, as well. This is why the discourse about this negatively impacting the Fever always felt somewhat overblown.

Indiana Fever injured guard Caitlin Clark (right) with head coach Stephanie White | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

That doesn't mean there aren't issues for the Fever to fix. The loss to the Fire highlighted several, including what Hull referenced about teams attacking Clark on defense, and questions about coach White's substitution patterns.

But Hull clearly isn't worried about that one exchange having any carryover effect, meaning the Fever can start to right the ship beginning with the next contest against the Atlanta Dream.