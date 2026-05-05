Caitlin Clark Laughs Off Expected Leg Sleeve Question

Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark's appearance has been a topic of discussion ever since she entered the WNBA. Whenever there is a slight change to how she looks or what she wears at practices and during games, it always gets her massive fan base talking.

After Clark's rookie season, the muscle that she added to her frame was mentioned essentially every time she was seen in public. But after her injury-plagued 2025 campaign, many fans were hoping that she would revert to her more slim frame for 2026 because she has historically managed to stay on the court this way.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

But it isn't merely Clark's physical appearance that gets scrutinized. Her apparel choices also generate discussion whenever there's some sort of change.

And this was the case once again during the Fever's May 4 practice, as she showed up wearing a black compression sleeve on her left leg.

Leg sleeve Caitlin has entered the building pic.twitter.com/A0cwJ7hECa — Chloe Peterson (@chloepeterson67) May 4, 2026

Caitlin Clark Sets Record Straight on Leg Sleeve At Fever Practice

This was especially noteworthy because some were wondering if this had to do with any injury or injury prevention measure from Clark or the Fever's training staff.

Fever head coach Stephanie White spoke with the media after her team's practice on Monday. Robin Lundberg of Indiana Fever on SI asked her about Clark's leg sleeve, and she said that it was a "style thing" before adding, "It looks good on her, doesn't it?"

Clark spoke with the media before her team's practice on Tuesday, just four games before opening night against the Dallas Wings. When asked how the leg sleeve came about, Clark said, "I knew that would be the first question." She then laughed and added, "Just a little compression on the leg. I mean, I don't know," per an X post from Chloe Peterson of IndyStar.

Caitlin Clark (after saying she knew it would be the first question of the day) on her leg sleeve:



“Just a little compression on the leg, I don’t know” pic.twitter.com/X1mdG6FX5G — Chloe Peterson (@chloepeterson67) May 5, 2026

A few minutes later, Clark was asked about her off-ball usage this season. She responded with, "Yeah, your guys' two favorite questions: what I wear to practice and be playing off-ball," per a YouTube video from IndyStarTV.

It definitely sounds like Clark is tired of having to answer questions about changes to her practice apparel and appearance, but that doesn't mean the interest and questions will cease. At least she's willing to be a good sport about it.

Perhaps Clark is preparing to debut the leg sleeve during games this season. That would surely cause a stir among her fan base, despite it not having any impact on her performance.