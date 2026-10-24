Caitlin Clark's Long-Term Fever Plans Come With Major Warning for New Leadership

The Indiana Fever have two major changes to their front office on Friday. Longtime Team President Kelly Krauskopf stepped away from the franchise and General Manager Amber Cox was fired.

This was the necessary byproduct of what was an unsuccessful season for the Fever, whose star-studded roster (and the attention that comes with it) should have done better than a first-round exit against the Las Vegas Aces.

Of course, that roster and the expectations that come with it are because of Caitlin Clark. This is her franchise, and whoever replaces Krauskopf and Cox needs to understand that.

Especially because of Clark's long-term intentions with the Fever, which IndyStar's Gregg Doyel conveyed in an article that was published on Friday evening.

"And whoever leads the franchise going forward, they will work closely with Clark, along with input from Boston and Mitchell (if she comes back). Krauskopf was old school, making decisions and telling everyone around her how things were going to be, and that way doesn’t work in the modern WNBA (or NBA). The next person won’t just be Clark’s boss – but her partner," Doyel wrote.

"This is today’s WNBA, and Clark wants to be here in Indiana. For weeks behind closed doors she has told anyone who will listen that she wants to play her entire career for the Fever. But she has told everyone who will listen – and everyone in this town, and this league, listens to Caitlin Clark – that she wants to win," he added.

"That she has to win."

The most interesting part ive read today….



CC knows what she wants and looks like she will do what is needed. She may be PR trained but behind the scenes she knows. pic.twitter.com/2JZxh8rQqV — Lauren 🤟🏼 (@LaurenJBH1) October 24, 2026

Caitlin Clark Should Have Had Influence All Along

Many would say that this front office parntership Doyel is alluding to should have been the case as soon as Indiana drafted Clark in 2024. And the Fever's struggles this past season have emphasized that.

Not only does the next front office regime need to understand that, but Clark's emphasis on wanting to remain with the Fever long-term shows how high the stakes of this partnership are.

Plus, given Clark's star power and generational talent, the franchise would be wise to side with her in all matters moving forward. Her intention of staying in Indiana should serve as a warning that the next front office members need to get embrace instead of resist this reality.

Because if not, the franchise isn't ever going to side with them over No. 22. Krauskopf and Cox learned that fact the hard way.