When people think of Caitlin Clark, they remember her shooting from near half court with ease. Many identify the Indiana Fever superstar with the Iowa Hawkeyes, where she became a household name. Clark spent four seasons at Iowa, her hometown team.

She posted ridiculous stats from the jump, as she averaged 26.6, 27, 27.8 and 31.6 points per game over her four years respectively. In her final season, she averaged a whopping 13.6 threes per game, shooting 37.8% from the arc.

Clark's impact on Iowa will never be forgotten, as she had her No.22 jersey retired in February of 2025.

Caitlin Clark is forever etched into Iowa basketball history with today's jersey retirement 👏



Congratulations, @CaitlinClark22! https://t.co/MPvI5RlFOf — NBA (@NBA) February 2, 2025

It's crazy to think that it all could've been different, as Clark could've ended up in Notre Dame instead of Iowa. She revealed on the New Heights show with Travis and Jason Kelce that she was actually at the Notre Dame vs Miami game earlier this month. Clark dove into how close she was to choosing Notre Dame during her recruitement before choosing Iowa.

Caitlin Clark was at Notre Dame-Miami game to rep her own fandom

“I try to make it to one Notre Dame game a year. I grew up a Notre Dame fan.”



— Caitlin Clark on attending Notre Dame’s win over No. 1 Miami pic.twitter.com/mslGLxlE7S — Drew Mentock (@AndrewMentock) November 19, 2026

"I try to make it to one Notre Dame game a year," Clark said. "I grew up a Notre Dame fan. I wanted to go to Notre Dame, they recruited me. It was between Notre Dame and Iowa and then I picked Iowa. But Notre Dame is so cool, the history of everything. And then a night game, you're playing the number one team in the country."

Clark also revealed that she went to the Notre Dame-Miami game incognito, as she had seats in the lower bowl.

"I had on a hat and sunglasses. I was actually in the second to last row of the normal bowl. Some people around me knew. I think that's the fun part about football in the fall, just actually being in the environment of college football is so fun. Tailgated a little bit, Jason Sudeikis was the guest picker that week, he was hanging out with us."

It looks like Notre Dame gained some luck from Clark, as they came away with the upset 31-24 win over Miami that night.

It's definitely interesting to wonder what life would've been like if Clark had chosen Notre Dame, given she was a fan and her family wanted her to go there. Regardless, there's no doubt Clark would've brought her offscript playstyle to anywhere she chose. Iowa was the lucky winner of that lottery.