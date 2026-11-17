The Indiana Fever know what's at stake with Caitlin Clark heading into her fourth season. They have an international superstar on their roster, the biggest icon the league has had since its inception. Clark, 24, has taken the league by storm since being drafted No.1 overall in 2024.

Seemingly everywhere one turns, Clark's face is plastered on new ads due to her extensive brand deal list. Whether it's a State Farm commercial or massive Nike billboard, Clark has achieved a status no WNBA player has reached before. The best part is that she's only getting started.

Following her third season in the W, Clark unveiled her first signature shoe with Nike, the 'Caitlin 1.' Clark's shoes have been a massive success thus far, with pairs only having been released in early October.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) sports her signature Nike Caitlin 1 shoe while warming up Thursday, June 18, 2026, during a game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It's not only fans that have grown fond of Clark's shoes, but professional basketball players everywhere. Michigan State and Duke both wore different colorways of the 'Caitlin 1' during their matchup last week. Boston Celtics player Derrick White recently mentioned she switched from Sabrina Ionescu's shoes to Clark's.

Derrick White says he switched to Caitlin Clark’s signature shoes this season after wearing Sabrina Ionescu’s for 2 years



“I've been loyal to the Sabrina for two years. I was able to get to know her at the Olympics. But Caitlyn's in my agency and I was like, ‘Yeah, I'll rock the… pic.twitter.com/a9EKIusQZJ — dank (@cptdankkk) November 16, 2026

"Caitlin's in my agency, so I was like, 'Yeah, I'll rock the Caitlin's when they come out,'" White said. "I like them too. I've played well in them so it's kind of hard for me to go back. But I think I'll be mixing between Sabrina's and Caitlin's through the whole year."

With more colorways set to debut ahead of the holiday season, Clark teased a ridiculously cool concept on her Instagram story.

Caitlin Clark shows off color-changing signature Nike shoe

Caitlin posted a new Caitlin 1 with a unique color shift feature, this looks insane! pic.twitter.com/umUM1Ilve5 — Claire (@ccstyle22) November 17, 2026

The fact that Nike is testing out new concepts with Clark shows the faith they have in her brand. They inked her to a monster $28 million deal ahead of the 2024 WNBA Draft and has since debuted some extremely popular items, such as the color-changing shoes that would certainly turn heads if released to the public.

Clark was the first guest brought out at Nike's Investor day on Tuesday, as her sneakers were the largest women's signature shoe debut in NIke history.

Caitlin Clark says that she and Nike are already working on the Caitlin 3 👀



Confirms that the 2 is already on the way pic.twitter.com/6zWTKTF5wm — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) November 17, 2026

Just how far are Clark and Nike looking ahead? Not only have they already begun plans on the Caitlin 2, but the Caitlin 3 as well. Seeing as how popular she's become in such a short amount of time, it's wise for Nike to plan for even more releases down the line.

This is just the beginning of Clark's dominance in the apparel game.