WNBA Players Much Lower on Caitlin Clark Than Fans, Media in All-Star Voting
Caitlin Clark will be a captain and one of the starting guards at the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game, which doesn't come as a huge surprise.
The starting lineups for July's All-Star Game were announced on Monday. Among fans and media, naming Clark to the starting lineup was a no-brainer. According to Tim Reynolds of The Associated Press, Clark received the most fan votes of any player and was the No. 3 vote-getter among media members.
When it came to WNBA players, however, Clark was a much less popular pick to make the All-Star Game.
Reynolds reports that Clark finished ninth among guards when accounting for the votes cast by her league mates. That voting result wouldn't even have landed her a spot on the All-Star roster, let alone the starting lineup, if it accounted for the entire vote.
Clark's spot in the starting lineup was cemented by her support from fans of the league. She led the WNBA with over 1.29 million votes from fans. Fan opinions account for 50% of the overall vote, while players and media members account for 25% each.
Despite the surge in popularity that Clark has brought to the WNBA, it seems as if her talents and contributions are still being somewhat overlooked by some of her peers, at least in comparison to how she's viewed by fans and the media.