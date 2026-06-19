Kelsey Plum's 'Best Passer' Caitlin Clark Praise Comes With Interesting Context

A comment that Los Angeles Sparks star guard Kelsey Plum made about Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark before the Fever's June 18 game is drawing attention.

When asked how one can slow Clark down offensively, Plum said, "Yeah. There's multiple things you have to do to slow her down, right? You're not gonna fully stop her. I think point number one [is] your pick-up points. Staying between her and the basket is key. She thrives in transition, right? So, your pick-up point is huge," per an X post from @ericaf455.

"I also think the other thing is being aggressive but disciplined. I think there's a lot of times where people can maybe over-help, get out of position," Plum continued. "And she's, obviously, the best passer in the league; she's finding people. So being disciplined, being aggressive, defending without fouling. And hey, she's gonna hit some tough shots, but you want to play the numbers throughout the course of the game, and do what you can do."

Kelsey Plum on trying to stop Caitlin Clark



KP says Caitlin is “obviously the best passer in the league”



💯💯💯💯💯💯💯 pic.twitter.com/c8uaEwQoNG — ericaf455💙💙💙 (@ericaf455) June 18, 2026

Why Kelsey Plum's Caitlin Clark 'Best Passer in the League' Comment Stands Out

There are several reasons why these comments from Plum are drawing attention on social media. One of them is that Plum spent four seasons playing with Chelsea Gray on the Las Vegas Aces. Most members of the WNBA community believe that the league's "best passer" debate is between Gray and Clark, and Plum siding with Clark despite her time as Grey's teammate speaks volumes.

In fact, 73% of the league's GMs voted that Gray was the league's best point guard before the 2026 began, while 20% voted for Clark. While "best point guard" and "best passer" aren't the same thing, they're often tied together, given how important passing is for the point guard position.

Plum's sentiment is also backed up by statistics. Clark's 8.2 assists per game this season are more than the 7.1 assists per game that Gray has tallied. In fact, these 8.2 assists per game would be the lowest of Clark's career for a single season (although her 2025 campaign was limited to 13 games), and Gray has never had more than 7.3 assists per game in a single season.

Perhaps Gray has the flashier passes at times (although that's up for debate as well, given some of the extraordinary dimes that Clark has produced). But the bottom line is that Plum's take about the league's best passer feels like a very fair torch being passed.