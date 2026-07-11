Caitlin Clark to Get Correct Minutes Restriction Fix in Fever-Aces

When speaking to the media on Saturday, Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White conveyed that star guard Caitlin Clark would be active for the team's July 12 game against the Las Vegas Aces and would be restricted to playing just 20-25 minutes in the game, which is down from her usual 30 or so minutes per game.

White also noted that Clark would not be playing in three-minute bursts, which is what she did against the Los Angeles Sparks on July 8, according to an X post from Chloe Peterson.

They will not be doing the same minutes strategy of 3-minute bursts, Steph White added. https://t.co/lts068Z6hQ — Chloe Peterson (@chloepeterson67) July 11, 2026

Clark played only 16 minutes during the team's July 8 loss against the Los Angeles Sparks, which came in three-minute increments. The apparent reasoning for this decision was that this marked Clark's first game back after missing nearly two weeks with a back issue, and these short bursts of playing time were a way for her to acclimate back into game conditioning.

However, this clearly did not work out well for the Fever superstar, as she scored just 9 points and could clearly not get into a rhythm. Clark said after that game that it was "somebody else's decision" to play in these short spurts, thus suggesting that she's prefer to play for longer periods of the game.

Many fans and media members were also critical of how this minutes restriction was handled, because of how it handicapped both Clark and the Fever's offense. But that should be in the rearview, with Clark having a more normal court cadence against the Aces.

The most likely change is that Clark will have one fewer five-to-six minute playing spurt compared to when she's fully healthy, as that would make up the different in her playing around 25 minutes on Sunday to her typical 30 or so minutes per game.

Playing Caitlin Clark in Short Bursts Hadn't Worked Before

The Fever's game against the Sparks on Wednesday wasn't the first time they tried playing Clark in short spurts. They also did so in a game against the Portland Fire, taking Clark and several other key Fever players out less than four minutes into the first quarter.

The team was looking great at that point before it unraveled once Clark was on the bench, largely because Indiana would create or sustain any rhythm. This led to a lot of criticism from fans, as it was clearly not the best way to maximize Clark's time on the court.

Wednesday's game against the Sparks was different, because the decision to play Clark in three-minute increments was owed to her getting back to game shape after an injury, as opposed to solely based on strategy.

Regardless of the reasoning, these three-minute bursts won't work well for Clark, and the Fever are wise to abandon that strategy against the Aces on Sunday.