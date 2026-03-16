Caitlin Clark Leads Team USA in Multiple Key Categories at FIBA World Cup Qualifiers

It's safe to say Caitlin Clark's return to the court has been a success.

After an 8-month layoff due to injuries during her second WNBA season with the Indiana Fever, Clark is back in action with USA Basketball at the FIBA World Cup qualifiers in Puerto Rico and has looked like her old self.

The eye test is enough to confirm that Clark is 100%. She is shooting with confidence, driving to the basket without hesitation, and playmaking at an elite level.

And what is easily observable is also apparent in the box score. Despite playing on a star-laden squad and needing to knock some rust off, Clark still leads the team in multiple major categories.

Clark is pacing Team USA in points, assists, efficiency, and +/- during the qualifiers. She is averaging 12.8 points while hitting on 100% of her two-point field goals (7-7) and knocking down 45% of her shots from three-point land (9-20).

Clark is also averaging 6.3 assists through four games while playing just over 20 minutes per contest. She's a +104 on the floor as the U.S. has won all of its qualifying games (they have already qualified for the World Cup) by a healthy margin.

Team USA after 4 games, what stands out? pic.twitter.com/WYGDqdaCil — Moreau Sports Media Prod Co. (@MoreauSportsCo) March 15, 2026

Clark Is Pacing Team USA Without Forcing the Issue

Caitlin Clark passes | IMAGO / NurPhoto

Clark made it clear before the competition got underway in Puerto Rico that she didn't see herself as the star of the team.

"You're not gonna come out here and be the star player, that's not how it's gonna be for USA basketball. You're gonna find a way to help the team win, you're gonna find a way to compete to the best of your ability," Clark said.

That has held true as Clark has found herself on the floor with various combinations of players, has come off the bench in all but one game, and has played off the ball at times while sharing the court with other elite talent. Still, she's been able to stand out while blending in—as evidenced by the statistics.

Caitlin Clark leads all players through four games with 51 points & 25 assists 🤩#USABWNT x #FIBAWWC pic.twitter.com/RenHJLrmxe — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) March 15, 2026

Clark will have one more opportunity to keep things going with Team USA wrapping up its run in the tournament against Spain on Tuesday. And if the games so far are any indication, she is sure to make her presence felt in a variety of ways.

Her next game after leaving Puerto Rico will come in the WNBA, as the Fever are slated to face off with the New York Liberty in preseason action on April 25 (assuming a CBA is agreed to soon) and begin the 2026 regular season on May 9 vs her USA teammate Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings.