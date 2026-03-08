Caitlin Clark Team USA Jersey Reveal Has Fever Fans Saying the Same Thing

Anticipation is building to see Caitlin Clark's long-awaited return to action on the court. However, Clark's first foray on the floor since July will not come as a member of the Indiana Fever, but rather in suiting up for Team USA in the World Cup qualifiers from San Juan, Puerto Rico this week.

This also means Clark will not be wearing her usual No. 22 jersey either. That's because said number is not a choice in international competition, which Clark explained after she donned No. 17 in USA Basketball training camp in December.

But Clark will wear yet another number when taking part in World Cup qualifiers, No. 12, as revealed by a Team USA photo release.

The photo led to quick agreement from Fever fans on several subjects, starting with the number and desire to get their hands on the jersey.

"12 is my new favorite number for the time being



NOW DROP THE JERSEY," wrote @cc22report on X.

"Ommggg 12 is my FAV number! Lets goooo," added @zmol65465

"Number so cold on the goat," said @icedoutskulhedz

While @Tlobs_ simply stated, "Perfect number ngl"

And @CapitaineClark joined the chorus saying, "CC12 LETS GO"

The consensus on Clark looking natural in the No. 12 Team USA threads also led to a repeated query from many of those expressing their admiration for the jersey.

"Where can we buy?," @UtdDare stated.

"How long before this jersey sells out?," added USA Today columnist Christine Brennan.

Caitlin Clark Wears Diana Taurasi's Number

Jul 20, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Team WNBA guard Caitlin Clark (22) shakes hands before the game with USA Women's National Team guard Diana Taurasi (12) at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Other fans pointed out that Clark's new No. 12 is the same number that the legendary Diana Taurasi wore when suiting up for her country. Taurasi, who captured six Olympic gold medals for Team USA, took part in her final international competition in Paris, France in 2024—leaving the jersey number available for her potential successor.

"Caitlin Clark and Diana Taurasi both wearing #12 for team USA is so perfect," wrote @WNBAlouvre.

And @nosyone4 also jumped on that idea, posting, "torch passed 🥹"

The next step for Clark will be doing the legendary Taurasi's number justice when she makes her long-awaited senior national team debut on March 11.

Fever fans have been starving for any glimpse of Clark back on the basketball court given the long absence after her injury riddled 2025 season. How she looks when representing USA Basketball will be a good first step, which will then be followed up by her return to the floor for the Fever, assuming the CBA can get settled.

One thing is clear though: Fever fans will be tuning in to watch Clark regardless of the uniform she's wearing.