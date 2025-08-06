Candace Parker Shuts Down Fever Are Better Without Caitlin Clark Narrative

The Indiana Fever saw their five-game winning streak snapped in Los Angeles against the Sparks on Tuesday night, in yet another contest played without superstar point guard Caitlin Clark.

Of course, even when out of the lineup, Clark remains a topic of conversation. With some even making the takes as hot as saying the Fever are better without her.

While that is obviously is an absurd premise, Indiana head coach Stephanie White previously did share how the team learning to play with Clark sidelined has been fruitful.

"I think I said it early when C[lark] was out the very first time, while we don't like it, sometimes it can be a blessing in disguise, because everybody else finds themselves," White stated following Sunday's win over the Seattle Storm.

However, Indiana clearly needs Clark back to reach its full potential, another thing White touched on recently.

Steph White on Caitlin



“She demands so much gravity…she’s constantly seeing multiple players and she makes the right reads…everybody else will be able to get more high percentage looks bc of what she demands...and she brings her own defensive versatility bc of her length.” pic.twitter.com/DCxyObPv28 — correlation (@nosyone4) August 4, 2025

And now another voice of authority has weighed in—WNBA legend Candace Parker.

Candace Parker Delivers 'Scary' Indiana Fever Assessment for When Caitlin Clark Returns

Parker has a new podcast called Post Moves with Fever All-Star center Aliyah Boston, and in an episode posted on August 6, the women's basketball icon set the record straight when it comes to Indiana's fortunes with and without Clark.

"For those naysayers out there. 'You're better without Caitlin!' They're not. They're not better without Caitlin," Parker stated.

"But I do feel like times like this, different people step up," she added, echoing White's sentiment.

Candace Parker FIRES BACK at false narratives saying the Fever are better without Caitlin Clark.



“They are NOT better without Caitlin”



“I know she is going to comeback & make you that much better” pic.twitter.com/RUz8ctkjr6 — J.Mac | Ball Up 🏀| WNBA & NBA (@Gameis_gameLFG) August 6, 2025

"Caitlin is one of those people, that has a high IQ. So, I know she's watching and I know she's going to come back and make you all that much better," Parker continued.

"It honestly is scary, because not only are you allowing other people to step up. But you're allowing Caitlin to then survey and realize how she can add. I said from the get-go, Indiana Fever, scary," she concluded.

Clark has now missed more than half of the season. Indiana has a record of 9-8 in games without her. That is compared to an 8-5 mark when Clark has been available, albeit she seemed limited in some of those contests due to the nagging toll of injuries.

So it stands to reason, and is simply common sense, that Parker's stance will prove correct. The only thing left is seeing just how scary the Fever can be once Clark is back at 100%.

