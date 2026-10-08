Candace Parker Makes Inaccurate Claim Around A'ja Wilson-Fever Fan Incident

Candace Parker got something wrong when discussing the narrative around Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson's confrontation with an Indiana Fever fan, which took place during Game 2 of the Aces and the Fever's first-round WNBA playoff series.

Parker was speaking about it with Fever star center Aliyah Boston on their "Post Moves" podcast episode that was released on Wednesday. After she explained the confrontation between Wilson and the Fever fan and noted that the broadcast booth (which Parker was a part of) didn't understand what was happening in the moment, Parker said, "However, [in] the previous game that I broadcasted, one of the Indiana fans did say something and got escorted out.

"And so, on the broadcast, I [was told], 'Don't assume, don't do that, whatever.' But it was like, 'Oh, well, we were here before, and that's what happened,'" Parker continued.

She later said, "Fever security removed the fan and then actually brought the fan back. And then Fever Security said that he didn't violate any fan code of conduct."

Candace and AB break down what really happened between A'ja Wilson and the Indiana Fever fan 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/S6Fy9f7hhF — Post Moves with Candace Parker & Aliyah Boston (@PostMovesShow) October 7, 2026

Parker's account is not entirely accurate.

What Candace Parker Got Wrong With A'ja Wilson Confrontation Comments

Aces guard Jackie Young complained to an official about two Fever fans when the Aces played Indiana on August 6. The two fans were escorted from their seats but were not escorted out of Gainbridge Fieldhouse Arena. It was determined that they hadn't violated the code of conduct and were allowed to return to their seats. Much like what happened with the fan who pointed at Wilson during Game 2 of the Fever-Aces series.

Therefore, Parker was wrong in saying in that first instance, fans "got escorted out" to justify the assumption of wrongdoing in the later incident.

Because in both instances no wrongdoing by the fans in question were found during security investigations.

These might seem like relatively small mistakes. And Parker certainly didn't intentionally mispeak to vilify the Fever's fan base or pour more gasoline on an already heated narrative.

But given how big this story became, and how it painted Fever fans in a negative light, the facts need to be presented correctly, especially from someone who is as respected and has as big a platform as Parker.

The bottom line is that no Fever fan was ejected in either the August 6 game or last week's playoff contest because of their interactions with Aces players. That's an important distinction to make, and one Parker probably would have wanted to make clear if she had the facts straight.