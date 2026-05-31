Stephanie White's Caitlin Clark Substitution Pattern Raises Questions in Fever Loss

The Indiana Fever fell to 4-4 on the 2026 WNBA regular season after their 100-84 defeat to the Portland Fire.

That final score doesn't actually do the game justice, as the Fever were down by about 10 points for most of the contest and were never really in it. Well, they were in it for the first three minutes and 30 seconds of the first quarter, as they were winning 8-4 at that point and getting into a good groove.

Then, Fever head coach Stephanie White subbed Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston, and Lexie Hull out of the game at the 6:30 mark. And in hindsight, this was the beginning of the end for Indiana, who have now lost two straight games.

The Fire went on a 13-2 run for several minutes before Clark and Boston subbed back in with 3:38 remaining in the first quarter. Portland's run continued with Clark and Boston on the floor, neither of whom could find a rhythm, and the first quarter ended with the Fire up 29-15. They essentially held on to this lead for the entire game.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) | Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

It was clear that Indiana's momentum was halted when Clark, Boston, and Hull exited the game so early; especially Clark, as she's the conductor of their offense. And this has sparked a lot of frustration among the Fever's fan base, given how Indiana unraveled when Clark was on the bench.

Stephanie White Addresses Early Sub Decision For Caitlin Clark

Stephanie White spoke to the media after the game and was asked about the decision to make those first quarter substitutions when she did.

“Well, AB is still in a minutes restriction, so that’s why she’s coming out, and that’s typically around the same time that we’ve taken Caitlin out before. We didn’t in Golden State because, quite honestly, we didn’t want Raven in that environment without another ball handler on the floor, but that’s been our typical substitution pattern," White said, per an X post from Chloe Peterson of IndyStar.

Steph White on why Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark subbed out at the 6:30 mark of the first, after which Portland went on a 13-2 run: pic.twitter.com/4R6NIbKJKb — Chloe Peterson (@chloepeterson67) May 31, 2026

White addressing this by saying it's how she has done it in the past doesn't feel satisfactory, as it'd be preferable to hear her explain the strategic thinking behind taking Clark out so early in the game while her team is trying to establish a rhythm.

It will be interesting to see whether White goes into more detail about this in the future. It will also be interesting to see whether Clark is subbed out as early when the Indiana Fever play the Atlanta Dream on June 4.