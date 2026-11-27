This is a pivotal offseason for the Indiana Fever, with Kelsey Mitchell's possible departure looming and new faces in the front office; the franchise must get every key decision right to ignite a championship charge. Jackie Young's availability isn't just a chance to land an elite two-way guard; it's an opportunity to acquire a winner.

Caitlin Clark has admitted Indiana has issues to address before becoming genuine championship contenders, and that addressing the roster's defensive frailties is the first step toward making that a reality. During the 2026 season, the Fever were offensively brilliant but consistently failed to limit the opposition's production. Moving forward, Clark needs a partner who can both score and ease the burden on defense.

Few guards can do this at an elite level, especially on the perimeter. While Raven Johnson has the potential to earn an All-Defensive spot in the future, her inexperience will keep her from moving the needle. Free agency is Indiana's greatest chance to land the exact profile of player they need.

Young has the winning DNA Indiana desperately needs

Talent alone isn't enough to win championships. Experience and leadership are key. While A'ja Wilson has been the Las Vegas Aces' talisman during the franchise's dominant era, Young has been an integral cog in Becky Hammon's system.

Young's ability is undeniable, and at 29 years old, she still has her prime years ahead. Despite playing second fiddle to Wilson in 2026, Young still averaged 18.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game while shooting 38.3 percent from deep. Her relentless mentality, outstanding perimeter defense, and knack for forcing turnovers are qualities that statistics alone cannot capture.

Financially, this deal could make sense for all parties -- especially if Mitchell doesn't return to Indiana. The Fever will have the cap flexibility to match Young's previous one-year, $1,190,000 guaranteed contract. Presumably, Young would want guaranteed money over several seasons rather than just a one-year deal, which could be the sticking point. But if this is the star who can help the team reach a championship, why hold back?

Young's availability and talent shouldn't be the only factors in discussions; a return to her Indiana roots would make this move somewhat poetic. Despite graduating from Notre Dame, Young was born and raised in Princeton, Indiana. Bringing a championship to your hometown is something every aspiring athlete dreams of.

The Fever are entering a new chapter in the franchise's history. A front office reshuffle should help recalibrate thinking and bring fresh ideas to the table. If Mitchell is out of the building, Indiana needs to bolster the roster, and additions don't come much bigger than Jackie Young. This team needs a leader with championship experience; the Aces guard brings that in abundance.