Coaching Caitlin Clark Comes With Challenges—Stephanie White Can't Hold On to Them

Coaching the Indiana Fever comes with challenges. For one, when Caitlin Clark is on the roster, everything receives more scrutiny—including the sentences to come.

But Fever coach Stephanie White often also holds on to challenges when it comes to Clark, specifically not using her coach's challenges on foul calls against the star point guard.

This stood out in the team's loss to the Atlanta Dream, one that saw Clark have to sit for a stretch in the fourth due to foul trouble.

There was a clear instance toward the end of the first half where White should have challenged a foul call against Clark. With 52.6 seconds left in the second quarter, Jordin Canada drove at Clark and fell to the floor. Clark was in sound defensive position and the contact was minimal. The chances of an overturn were strong enough for an attempt—especially since a successful one would have had Clark going into the second half with two fouls instead of three.

White later used her challenge on a fairly low leverage loose ball foul call against Sophie Cunningham. The thinking was understandable since the whistle came on a play where Cunningham was run into in a fight for possession, and she grabbed onto the opposition to break her fall to the court. But it was unsuccessful and not a huge swing moment in the game, leaving the Fever coach without a further challenge to use.

This came into play later, when Clark picked up her fifth foul with 8:41 left in the fourth, on an eerily similar play to her third, also involving Canada.

Now Caitlin Clark picks up her 5th foul with another phantom foul 😂 https://t.co/Lbn8ogfoOp pic.twitter.com/9SK6WjsW0z — Kyle Ingram (@SnapshotKyle) June 19, 2026

The lack of challenge use on similar calls against Clark is not isolated to this contest, and the argument for using one goes beyond the simple result of one play, and the effect foul trouble for the Fever star can have on the result of the game.

There's certainly an argument to be made that the contact Clark is whistled for, and the contact she doesn't get a whistle for on the other end are out of proportion. Stephanie White standing up for her would send that message, and perhaps alleviate some of the obvious frustration Clark feels about what she surely views as a double standard in the officiating.

Clark is not devoid of blame in these situations, as one of the challenges the Fever have had to overcome this season is teams picking on her defensively. This particularly came into focus after a blowout loss to the Portland Fire, where Portland employed the strategy.

Clark responded with several strong performances on that end since, but struggled versus an Atlanta team that attacked with the trio of Canada, Rhyne Howard, and Allisha Gray.

However, that only emphasizes the need for White to challenge on the questionable calls as one way to combat this tactic—especially given the way Clark was cooking offensively versus the Dream.

Offense Isn't Overcoming Problems for Fever

Jun 18, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) shoots against Atlanta Dream guard Jordin Canada (3) in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

This was the Fever's third loss when scoring at least 100 points this season, suggesting that the team's offense isn't the issue.

Still, sometimes it seems like things are harder than they need to be for Indiana. The Fever actually made their run with Clark on the bench against Atlanta, one of the rare times this season they've found a rhythm with her off the floor.

It was interesting to hear Stephanie White point out how the team moved the ball more, particularly side-to-side on offense in those minutes.

Stephanie White on why the 4th quarter run without Caitlin Clark succeeded:



"I thought that group really dug in on the defensive end of the floor. Got stops, we rebounded it well. And we moved well on offense. ... The ball got side to side, we got some higher- quality looks and… pic.twitter.com/qY82nv30a1 — Arhaan Raje (@arhaan_raje) June 19, 2026

There have been times where there has seemed to be a bit of philosophical disconnect between White's preferred system and Clark serving as a more heliocentric hub. And of course, the team found a way last season with Clark sidelined and having her back requires an adjustment from all parties.

The belief here is more simple screen and roll and dribble hand-off actions would work best for both letting Clark play to her strengths and put her teammates in position to succeed, but those sets have come and gone a bit over the course of the year.

It's not worth overstating comments on a few minutes in one game, especially since the Fever were able to score, and the big three of Clark, Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston combined for 75 points. But it's worth putting a pin in should the team run into further hiccups.

Rotation and Roster Depth Plague Indiana

Jun 18, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese (5) dribbles against Indiana Fever forward Makayla Timpson (21) in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Another point White could be challenged on was having second-year player Makayla Timpson in late in the contest.

Timpson was overwhelmed by Angel Reese on several possessions and looked lost on offense, as there were a couple sequences where Clark was looking for an outlet and passed to Timpson, who was in no position to be a threat due to her lack of shooting and off the dribble ability.

White said the decision to have Timpson in was due to her length and how she battled on the boards, and in fairness, the Fever were beaten in the paint by Atlanta all night.

There's also a roster construction issue to point out, as the Fever front office has still not found a suitable starter at power forward to play next to Boston.

And the team is simply not getting enough production from its depth pieces, as only the big three and Sophie Cunningham are providing anything offensively—even if their efforts are leading to lots of points.

The good news for Indiana is they won't have long to keep these challenges to themselves, as they face the Dream again, in Atlanta, on Saturday.