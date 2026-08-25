Fever Developmental Player Michelle Onyiah Flexes Athleticism on Off Day

Michelle Onyiah has only seen one minute of WNBA action as a member of the Indiana Fever.

That came as she was active for the team's win over the Chicago Sky on Sunday. Of course, the appearance was in total garbage time and there was not enough time left on the clock for her to get her feet wet or be evaluated.

After that game, coach Stephanie White announced the team had two days off following the grueling five-game road trip in eight days that they just finished. But the glimpse fans have gotten of Onyiah since is enough to know why the team brought her in as its second developmental contract player.

Under the new CBA, each team has two development spots and those players can be activated for up to 12 games before needing to be converted to a full contract. They can take part in all practices and team activities along the way. Bree Hall occupies one spot, while Onyiah filled the other after the Las Vegas Aces signed Justine Pissott away.

And on the first of the Fever's two off days, Onyiah's athleticism was on display.

First via footage the team released of her dunking. The slam itself was clearly filmed prior, but Indiana dropped the social video of Onyiah throwing it down with her right hand on Monday.

throw it down Michelle Onyiah 💥 pic.twitter.com/2cb036B2gz — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) August 24, 2026

Then later that same day, Onyiah took part in Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton's charity softball game. She hit a home run. So as far as fans were concerned, it was a dunk-and-dinger day.

Michelle Onyiah HOME RUN at Tyrese Haliburton's charity softball game tonight 🥎😤 pic.twitter.com/N8fKxhbzgF — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) August 24, 2026

Onyiah Could Become Rim-Running Defender

Of course, none of this shows how Onyiah will actually look in WNBA action. But given she stands 6-foot-3 and led the Upshot league in blocks per game before signing with the Fever, it's easy to see how she could project as a player.

Onyiah listed rebounding as her biggest skill upon joining the team. And with her athleticism, she has the potential to be a rim-running big who can get up and down the floor, while protecting the basket and hitting the boards.

It remains to be seen if she'll have an opportunity to show this for the Fever this season, since they are contenders and have the rotation mostly set. However, her off day exploits make it easy to see why the Fever felt she was worth bringing into the fold for a closer look heading into the future.