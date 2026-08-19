Kelsey Mitchell's Early Exit in Fever Win vs Tempo Has 'Overheated' Explanation

Indiana Fever star Kelsey Mitchell scored a staggering 29 points on 11 of 16 shooting from the field in her team's 101-95 win against the Toronto Tempo on Tuesday night. This tied the WNBA record for consecutive 20-point games, as it marked the 20th straight contest that Mitchell reached that mark.

However, this historic performance isn't top of mind for Fever fans regarding Mitchell. This is because she sat out the entire fourth quarter because of a potential injury concern.

Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White spoke with the media after Tuesday's win and said that, "It seems like [Mitchell'] just got overheated," per Tony East.

"Seems like she just got overheated," Stephanie White says of Kelsey Mitchell. Said it was the second-straight hot game environment for the Fever. — Tony East (@TonyREast) August 19, 2026

Fever fans will remember that Mitchell had to leave the final game of the Fever's 2025 season because of rhabdomyolysis, which forced her to be transported to the hospital after Indiana's loss to the Las Vegas Aces in Game 5 of the WNBA Semifinals.

Given how scary that issue was for Mitchell, it's fair to wonder whether she might have been dealing with something similar. However, White added that as far as she's aware, what happened on Tuesday night has nothing to do with rhabdomyolysis.

This seems like the best-case scenario, so long as there are no more serious concerns associated with Mitchell being overheated. The Fever have a tough schedule coming up, so even if Mitchell is alright after this game, this will be something to monitor for the rest of this road trip.

Context About Kelsey Mitchell Missing Fever's Fourth Quarter vs. Tempo

Mitchell missing the fourth quarter caught fans by surprise, as there were no signs Mitchell had been dealing with an injury at the end of the third quarter. The ESPN broadcast initially thought Mitchell might be sitting out the fourth quarter to rest, speculating head coach Stephanie White was trying to give Mitchell the rest of the game off in hopes that her team could secure the victory without her.

Then the Tempo cut the deficit down to the point where Mitchell clearly would've entered the game if she was able. But she didn't, and she also left the bench to go to the locker room at one point in the quarter.

Mitchell didn't speak with the media after the game, but she'll surely address the media at practice at some point over the next few days. Hopefully there's nothing of concern, especially given how great Mitchell is playing of late.