Fever Veteran Myisha Hines-Allen Shares 'On to the Next' Post Before Free Agency

The Indiana Fever will have to decide whether they want to try to re-sign several members of the 2026 roster who are entering free agency this upcoming offseason.

Of course, these players must also be open to a reunion for it to happen. And Myisha Hines-Allen, who is about to become a free agent after signing a one-year deal with the Fever last offseason, might have indicated she doesn't expect to return with a recent Instagram story post.

On Tuesday, Allen posted a photo of a moving truck parked on a city street with a car about to be loaded into it. The post was captioned, "On to the next..."

The post's cryptic nature makes it impossible to say what exactly Hines-Allen was alluding to. But the assumption is that she's moving out of Indianapolis (or at least out of the apartment she lived in), and Fever fans on social media are suggesting her caption indicates she's eventually moving on to her next WNBA franchise.

hey goat what dat mean? hey goat WHAT DAT MEAN?????? pic.twitter.com/LvIuB6V08y — Myisha Hines-Allen Muse (@MHA_Muse) October 13, 2026

Myisha Hines-Allen Made an Impact for the Fever

One reason why this post (or at least the interpretation that it means she is out of Indiana) is upsetting to fans is that it seemed like Hines-Allen enjoyed her Fever tenure.

She was a key part of the rotation for the entire season, carved out a consistent role for herself, and produced one of the best games of her career in the winner-take-all Game 3 contest against the Las Vegas Aces in the first round.

MHA finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds in 20 minutes in that game. That rebound total was her season high, and she only finished with 12 points in one other game (when she scored 13 against the Phoenix Mercury on June 24).

And Hines-Allen's contribution wasn't always shown on the box score. She served as an enforcer who brought toughness and grit to a roster that needed it. Plus, she seemed to get along well with the rest of the roster.

Ultimately, this cryptic social media post isn't enough to determine whether Hines-Allen will be back next season, nor does it determine whether she would want to return to the Fever.

What's for sure is that the fan base would welcome her with open arms if she did want to come back, as would Indiana's roster. And the 31-year-old could provide all the same benefits as she did this past season, and hopefully would have more postseason success to show for it.