How to Watch Fever vs Aces: Indiana Looks For Second Win Against Las Vegas

The Indiana Fever will conclude their four-game West Coast trip this Sunday against the Las Vegas Aces. The Fever played the Aces last Sunday, July 5 and came away with the 84-68 win. That was without Caitlin Clark and A'ja Wilson on the floor. It should be different this time around.

Indiana's coming off of a huge comeback win against the Phoenix Mercury, who they've had spats with recently due to Alyssa Thomas' hard flagrant foul on Clark last month. Kelsey Mitchell led the way with 29 points as her recent tear continues. Aliyah Boston returned to the lineup and posted 21 points with 9 rebounds. Tyasha Harris (15 points) and Lexie Hull (10 points) were the other Fever players to reach double digits in the win.

Here's where to watch the Fever take on the Aces:

When: Sunday, July 12

Time: 9pm ET

Where to watch: NBC/Peacock

Fever could put stamp on West Coast trip with big win against Aces

The Fever's previous win against the Aces was impressive, but can they do it again? Wilson will return to the floor, as will Clark, the latter on a minutes restriction. The Fever could potentially come out of this road trip with a 3-1 record, which could potentially move them into first place in the Eastern conference.

As it stands right now, Indiana is tied for first place in the East with the Atlanta Dream, as both teams boast 13-9 records. With Clark potentially back in the lineup for the foreseeable future, Indiana can seriously build off of the momentum they've gained throughout this road trip.

Not to get ahead of themselves, there's still a game to be played on Sunday night. The Aces won't be an easy task, especially with Wilson back, who dropped 32 points in her return to the court.

Clark will be coming back to a lineup that has seen some players seriously step up in recent games. The veteran Harris' performances in Clark's absences could earn her some more minutes as the season progresses. Sophie Cunningham has also continued to shoot the ball extremely well from deep.

Of course, can't forget about Makayla Timpson's defense, as she had a ridiculous block against the Mercury.

what a block from Makayla Timpson 🤯 https://t.co/i7rDLrebyx pic.twitter.com/d9Yz2i9Mxj — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) July 10, 2026

As the season creeps into the late parts of July, the Fever need to keep the gas on the pedal in order to separate themselves from the rest of the pack.