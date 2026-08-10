How to Watch Fever vs Liberty: Indiana Back in Control of Eastern Conference

The Indiana Fever stopped the bleeding, as they came away with a 90-86 win over the Chicago Sky on Saturday. They came in as losers of two straight after previously winning their past five games, so it was a nice return to the W column.

It didn't come without its controversies, as Sophie Cunningham was fouled hard by DiJonai Carrington, who was eventually ejected from the game. Cunningham, who still made the basket after being whacked in the face, nearly started a scrum before Makayla Timpson held her back.

Status alert: DiJonai Carrington has been ejected Saturday after being assessed a Flagrant 2 foul. https://t.co/fsUNxHRKVt — Underdog WNBA (@UnderdogWNBA) August 8, 2026

As if that wasn't enough, Caitlin Clark was given her eighth technical foul of the season after accidentally bumping into a referee. After being reviewed by the league, Clark's technical was rescinded. If it were upheld, she would've been suspended for the Fever's next game against the New York Liberty on Tuesday.

Caitlin Clark had 8th technical foul rescinded; won't be suspended Tuesday. https://t.co/kOWAUuEbDA — Underdog WNBA (@UnderdogWNBA) August 8, 2026

Here's how to watch the Fever and Liberty:

When: Tuesday, August 11

Time: 7:30pm ET

Where to watch: ESPN

Fever's next 3 games will be huge for standings purposes

Their focus right now will solely be on the Liberty, but the Fever have some tough matchups ahead including New York. After Tuesday, they'll then host the Dallas Wings on Friday and then head to Atlanta for a meeting with the Dream. All three of those teams have at least 19 wins.

The 20-12 Fever know they're a good team, it's just about executing the right way. Their previous two losses were winnable, so hopefully they've learned to close out games going forward.

Indiana has to feel confident in the way Clark and Mitchell have played as of late. The pair has combined for 516 points over their last 10 games, the most scored by a duo in that span in WNBA history. Both are averaging over 20 points per game this season, with Mitchell on a ridiculous tear of 16 consecutive games with at least 20 points scored.

The Fever will need to lean on those two, along with Aliyah Boston, to carry most of the load as the regular season drags along. Indiana is set to face teams they could potentially see in the playoffs, so these next string of games definitely matters.

Indiana occupies fourth place in the WNBA standings, while remaining atop the East. They're positioned to finish better than last season, with a 24-20 finish in 2025. The Fever would need to go 4-8 over their remaining games to match that. That's the worst-case scenario.