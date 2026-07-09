How to Watch Fever vs Mercury: Indiana Aims to End Back-To-Back With Win

The Indiana Fever's West Coast trip continues on Thursday night, as they'll take on the Phoenix Mercury in the second game of their back-to-back. Wednesday night's game didn't go as planned, as Indiana fell to the Los Angeles Sparks 106-92.

Wednesday marked Caitlin Clark's first game since injury, when her back flared up in the Fever's last matchup with the Mercury in late June. Clark posted 9 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists in just 16 minutes of play. Aliyah Boston was held out of Wednesday's contest with a leg injury, but will play against the Mercury. Clark will be out due to the back-to-back.

Despite the loss, Kelsey Mitchell continued her hot streak with 29 points on 50% shooting from the field against the Sparks. Lexie Hull (14 points) was the only other starter to reach double digits. The Fever received some help from their bench as Damiris Dantas (12 points) and Tyasha Harris (10 points) were able to contribute despite the loss.

Here's how to watch the Fever take on the Mercury on Thursday:

When: July 9, 2026

Time: 10pm ET

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Fever and Mercury need to have clean game -- if possible

Everybody knows about the controversy between these two teams at this point. Their last meeting was met with tons of backlash, as veteran Alyssa Thomas committed a dirty play against Clark, pressing her fist into her throat while she was on the ground. Thomas wasn't given a foul during the game, but was assessed a flagrant 2 after league review and suspended for one game.

Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) scrambles to get up over Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, during a game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Phoenix Mercury defeated the Indiana Fever, 111-109. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Fever have won five of their last eight games against the Mercury. This is truly on its way to becoming a 'must-watch' given the competitiveness this game is bound to bring. Still, both teams need to avoid massive confrontations in this one.

As a result of what happened to Clark on the floor, the discourse around the event lasted for long after the game concluded. The WNBA can't afford even more bad publicity, especially given the fact that they've done basically nothing to protect the face of the league in Clark.

As mentioned above, Clark will be held out of this one. The storylines likely won't fly as much as it would've if she were playing, but that foul will be engrained in everyone's minds when both teams tipoff on Thursday night. This should be an exciting one.