How to Watch Fever vs Sparks: Indiana Looks For Win Without Caitlin Clark

The Indiana Fever remain in seventh place in the WNBA standings after a controversial 111-109 loss to the Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday. The Fever looked to be rolling after a 35-point first quarter and were ahead for most of the game.

Tensions flared during their matchup on Monday night, but an egregious no-call foul on Caitlin Clark from Alyssa Thomas sparked nationwide outrage about how the league isn't protecting its top star.

This shot of Alyssa Thomas & Caitlin Clark is crazy 👀 pic.twitter.com/DQTAVQvYrE — Kyle Ingram (@SnapshotKyle) June 25, 2026

Thomas' fist to Clark's throat, knee to her groin and then stepping over her after the fact led to coach Stephanie White calling out the "cheap shot". While she wasn't given a foul during the game, Thomas was issued a flagrant 2 and suspended for one game after the league reviewed her misconduct.

A flagrant 2 called in-game would've resulted in two free throws and an extra possession, which is crucial considering the Fever only lost by two points the other night. White also noted a double-standard in the way Clark is officiated as a result of reckless closeouts on her three-point attempts.

Clark left the game with a back injury and will now miss the Fever's next contest against the Los Angeles Sparks. Here's where to watch the Clark-less matchup:

When: June 27, 2026

Time: 8pm ET

Where to watch: CBS/Paramount+

Sports world reacts to dirty play against Caitlin Clark

The Clark-Thomas controversy has been discussed nonstop since it took place on Wednesday.

This is some shit you do to a defensive lineman you don’t like at the bottom of a pile. Or after a knockdown. Don’t see it often on the basketball court. https://t.co/ZXcuiuNRRh — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) June 25, 2026

This isn't the first time Thomas has committed blatant fouls on opposing players. Clark's incident has shined light on other times Thomas has done similar, even to Candace Parker.

Thomas being suspended for one game is something, but that's just the bare minimum for a player that's continuosly done similar things in the past. The fact that she wasn't even given a common foul during the game has been blowing many minds.

The fact that a player did this to Caitlin Clark during the game and nothing was done about it until the next day is unacceptable. pic.twitter.com/Jpf64kwcca — Polymarket Sports (@PolymarketSport) June 25, 2026

The WNBA hasn't protected Clark at all since she joined the league two years ago. She's been fouled hard in the past with barely any reprimands for the opposing player. There was the infamous hip-check from Chennedy Carter in 2024, which was only called a common foul in real time. Clark was later laid out on a fast break by Diamond DeShields, also against the Chicago Sky.

Caitlin Clark got laid out for the 2nd game in a row pic.twitter.com/GxqPwPZf7n — WNBA Clips & Highlights (@WNBAPlayerWatch) August 31, 2024

Not to mention the eye-rake she received at the hand of Jacy Sheldon that was followed by Clark being blindsided by Marina Mabrey in a game versus the Connecticut Sun last season.

As many have said over the years, the WNBA is fumbling their once-in-a-lifetime talent in Clark. They barely recognize her as one of the league's prominent players. The treatment she receives is unfair and it's shown on a nightly basis.

Hopefully Clark returns to the court after this week break and continues to dominate.