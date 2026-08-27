How to Watch Fever vs Sun: Indiana Back in Action After Long Road Trip

The Indiana Fever are back after a well-deserved break in the schedule. They're coming off of a five game road trip which resulted in a 3-2 finish. The Fever were able to clinch a playoff spot in the process, the third consecutive year they'll be in the hunt for another championship.

In fact, the top eight teams have officially punched their ticket to the postseason. If the season ended today, Indiana would face the Atlanta Dream in the first round. The top four teams gain homecourt advantage through the first round of the playoffs, so the Fever would have to end the regular season on a high note if they want that honor.

Indiana's last game was certainly one to remember, as Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell continued their streak of dominance. With Aliyah Boston out, Clark (37 points, 10 assists) and Mitchell (30 points) were instrumental in Indiana's 113-90 win over the Chicago Sky. Lexie Hull finally produced, adding in 14 points of her own. Mikayla Timpson was close to a double double, as she finished with 12 points and nine rebounds.

The Fever will now host the Connecticut Sun on Friday night. Here's how to watch:

When: Friday, August 28

Time: 7:30pm ET

Where to watch: ION

Fever can gain home court advantage with strong finish

Indiana's coming off of a four day break, but they're in for another extended leave after their game against the Sun. The Fiba Women's Basketball World Cup takes place next Friday in Berlin, with Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston as part of the roster. Fever head coach Stephanie White will also be an assistant.

Here's how the current WNBA standings are as of August 27:

Minnesota Lynx: 31-8

Golden State Valkyries: 27-11

Las Vegas Aces: 26-13

Atlanta Dream: 25-13

Indiana Fever: 25-14

Indiana has five games remaining, three of those being at home. With consecutive games against the Sun and the Toronto Tempo, the Fever should be able to win both before the remaining games become tougher. After those two meetings, Indiana will then face the Washington Mystics, followed by back-to-back games against the Lynx to finish the regular season.

It'll be tough to catch the Lynx, but the Fever can position themselves well if they take care of business over the next few weeks. Home court advantage for the first round of the playoffs would be ideal, as Gainbridge Fieldhouse would be ecstatic.