How to Watch Fever vs Tempo: Indiana Takes First Trip to Toronto

The Indiana Fever are winners of four straight games and continue their roadtrip on Tuesday against the Toronto Tempo. It'll be the first time ever that Indiana will play in Toronto, as the Tempo were one of the new expansion teams this season.

In their last outing, the Fever came out with a 95-91 overtime victory against the Atlanta Dream. Atlanta's the one team that's been on Indiana's tail as of late. It was the Fever's big three that came up big once again, but also Makayla Timpson getting into the mix. Timpson logged a career-high 20 points to go along with seven rebounds. She came up huge down the stretch for Indiana on Sunday evening.

Caitlin Clark continued her dominance, as she posted 26 points and nine assists on the night. Kelsey Mitchell (20 points) and Aliyah Boston (18 points, 14 rebounds) were the only other Fever players to score double figures against the Dream.

Here's how to watch the Fever and Tempo on Tuesday:

When: Tuesday, August 18

Time: 7pm ET

Where to watch: ESPN

Fever simply can't play down to struggling Tempo

The Tempo may have some attention for being an expansion team, but they've been anything but impressive this season. Toronto's dropped 10 straight games and 14 of their last 15. Their lone bright spot seems to be veteran Marina Mabrey, who's averaging just under 21 points per game.

Toronto's 10-23 record obviously puts them way out of the playoff race. Indiana leads the East at 23-13 and remain in fourth place overall for the WNBA. It's notable to mention that the top four teams earn home court advantage during the first round of the playoffs, so the Fever are well positioned to make that reality if they keep their foot on the gas.

This'll be the second meeting between both teams. Indiana won the first matchup 113-91 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse and will play one more time on September 18.

As always, most of the attention will be on Clark, as she was named AP Player of the Week for the second time this season.

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Caitlin Clark is your @AP Player of the Week for the second time this season. pic.twitter.com/vn7uoQFfNU — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) August 17, 2026

Nearly averaging a double double on 50% shooting will certainly garner recognition. Clark is in the midst of a career season, one she desperately wanted after 2025's injury-riddled disappointment.

With her, Mitchell and Boston clicking on all cylinders, it'll be difficult to take down Indiana anytime soon.