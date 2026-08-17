Caitlin Clark Is Erasing One of the Biggest Critiques of Her Game

Caitlin Clark continues to erase any arguments against her, as she has improved her game in many facets this season, and is playing the best basketball of her career.

However, much of the focus has gone to her overwhelming offense. And Clark has certainly made strides on that end. She has fine-tuned her midrange game, punished defenses by relentlessly attacking the rim, is at her most efficient as a shooter from every area of the floor, and has mastered how to balance looking for her shot with using her brilliant playmaking prowess to set up others.

But one aspect that had been singled out as a weakness earlier this year was her defense. Clark has stepped up on that end of the court as well of late, which is something her coach highlighted after the Indiana Fever's overtime win over the Atlanta Dream Sunday.

"CC, what the ___, that defense was outstanding. Outstanding," Stephanie White said in a locker room video posted after the game. Her words were greeted with a big smile, indicating Clark appreciated that specific praise.

"I could not be more proud. That was a big one for us." ❤️



go inside the locker room after our 95-91 overtime dub over the Dream. pic.twitter.com/YEL6qvYEcP — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) August 17, 2026

Coach White deserves some credit for shifting the Fever into a zone in the fourth quarter, and Indiana held Atlanta to just nine points in that frame.

But Clark indeed did come up clutch on several key plays defensively. Twice she found herself one-on-one with Dream star Allisha Gray in big spots. And this was in a game where Gray had already registered her career high with 32 points.

On one play, Clark was able to move her feet to stay in front, Gray pushed off with her arm, and Clark drew the offensive foul.

On another, with the game tied and less than a minute remaining in regulation, Clark shadowed Gray and forced her into a difficult midrange pull-up that missed.

MASSIVE STOP BY CAITLIN CLARK pic.twitter.com/dTN3PjRdzr — Clark Report (@CClarkReport) August 16, 2026

These sequences may not make the highlight reels, especially considering Clark scored 26 points and dished out 9 assists herself, but they were enough to be pointed out in front of her teammates—rightfully so.

Clark will never be known as a defensive stalwart, but she is no liability on that end either. And given how prodigious her production is on the other end, the strides she's made on defense have removed basically all ammunition for critics.

There is always room for any player to keep getting better and shore up any perceived weaknesses. With Clark, however, any pushback on her performances requires some severe goalpost moving.