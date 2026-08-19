How to Watch Fever vs Wings: Indiana Rising Up WNBA Standings

The Indiana Fever continue to prove that they'll be a real threat in the WNBA playoffs. After a 101-95 win against the Toronto Tempo on Tuesday, Indiana moved into third place in the overall standings, moving ahead of the Las Vegas Aces.

Sitting at 24-12 with eight games remaining, the Fever already matched their win total from last week. They're currently on a five game winning streak, the second longest behind the Golden State Valkyries who've won six consecutive contests.

Barring an end-of-season catastrophe, the Fever should surpass their 2025 win total. With the way Caitlin Clark has played as of late, she almost certainly won't let Indiana lose momentum ahead of the playoffs. Clark took over Toronto, posting 24 points and seven assists in the process. Kelsey Mitchell dropped 29 points before leaving the game early due to overheating. Aliyah Boston posted 16 points, while Sophie Cunningham added 13 off the bench.

The Fever now continue their road trip in Dallas on Thursday night. Here's how to watch:

When: Thursday, August 19

Time: 8pm ET

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Fever could clinch playoff berth with win on Thursday

Indiana has the chance to extend their win streak to six, but there's even bigger odds at stake. The Fever could clinch a playoff spot with a win against the Wings on Thursday night. The top four teams earn homecourt advantage during the first round of the playoffs, so that's something to keep in mind.

The Minnesota Lynx, Valkyries and Aces have all already clinched their playoff berths. If Indiana wins on Thursday, not only will they punch their ticket to the postseason, but also take the season series against the Wings. That could become important in playoff seeding later on.

Clark and Mitchell have been on fire when they shared the court this season. They set a new WNBA record for games in which they both score at least 20 points, doing it 16 times this season. Indiana's backcourt duo is legitimately deadly.

With Indiana being 8-2 over their last 10 games, they have all of the momentum heading into Thursday. While Dallas remains in eighth place in the standings, they've won just three of their last 10 contests.

The Fever have a busy schedule to round out the week. After a trip to Dallas, they'll head to New York for a meeting with the Liberty on Saturday, then immediately play the Chicago Sky on Sunday.

If Indiana can come out of this hectic road trip with a winning record, that'll be fantastic in terms of playoff seeding.