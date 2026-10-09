Indiana Fever 2026 Season in Review - And What Comes Next

No matter the fall, it's always important to remember the rise.

Even if it came to a close with a 3-game end at the hands of the Las Vegas Aces, the same team that ended their postseason run just one year before, 2026 saw one of the Fever's best regular seasons in its history with 28 wins. They earned their highest winning percentage since the championship-winning 2012 squad after a sudden summer surge carried them from a 5-5 start to the season. The Fever duo of Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston took to Berlin to represent the U.S. in the FIBA Women's World Cup just a short while after earning their third and fourth All-Star selections in as many seasons, respectively.

They won gold there, but the Fever were not quite the same after the FIBA break.

And given the competition in the WNBA landscape, the Fever were not good enough. Now, after failing to shake a strange case of déjà vu, they will have plenty to look back on before what will be a crucial offseason.

"Ultimately, this league is getting better every day," guard Kelsey Mitchell said during her exit interview. "Each team is always amazing. We withstood a lot, but I thought we dropped a couple. We dropped the ball on a couple to really test where our group was...

"I think we were challenged. We were challenged, and we tried to respond as best as possible. But, sometimes, your best is not good enough."

How did the Fever perform during their 2026 run? And what's next for the league's most discussed squad?

Offense Leads the Way

May 15, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White talks to guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) and Caitlin Clark (22) in the second half against the Washington Mystics at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a year that saw a league-wide jump in scoring, the Fever weren't alone in pushing boundaries on offense and operating like a well-oiled machine in the half-court and beyond.

Still, their top-level talent produced historic offensive numbers.

Led by three powerful engines, each with different ways to tear defenses apart, the Fever's powerhouse offense ranked at the top of the league at a staggering 96 points per game, a full 4.5 points ahead of the 2nd-ranked Aces and just over 11 points higher than where they were last year. They hit 100 points or more in 20 of their 44 matchups this season, peaking at 123 in a July win over the Connecticut Sun. Highlighted by the high-volume scoring of Clark and Mitchell, along with Boston's much-improved range, the Fever ranked first in the league in 3-point percentage on the 6th-most attempts.

Mitchell, a Fever staple since 2018, continued her rising journey to stardom by nearly taking the league's points-per-game crown with a career-high 24.7. Her sensational scoring, which nearly saw her join the 50-40-90 club with some of her best numbers yet, paved the way to her fourth All-Star selection and 3rd-place in the MVP race. Mitchell led the league in total scoring with 1,086 points, the most ever recorded in a single WNBA season.

Boston's massive jump from the 3-point line saw her average just over one make per game on a little under three attempts. She added 16.1 points per game, a high in the All-Star's young career, along with eight rebounds and three assists per game.

Clark added 22.3 points and a near-league-leading 8.3 assists per game while hitting career highs in both 3-point and field-goal percentage. She generated more points per game between scoring and assists than any individual player ever has.

Defense Still Needs Improvement

It was offense that pushed the Fever to heights unseen since their championship era. Offense paved the way for third- and fourth-place candidates in MVP voting.

But, in the end, it's defense that wins championships.

While the Fever's defense wasn't always the Hyde to the offense's Jekyll, it still ranked around the middle of the league with a defensive rating of just over 108, an over-6-point decline from where they were the season before. They hit 100 points or more in nearly half their regular-season games, but allowed 100 or more in about one-fourth of them. Indiana ranked just ahead of the Toronto Tempo for 13th in the WNBA in opponent paint points per game, while their fast-break defense ranked in the league's bottom half after they allowed about 10.2 points per game.

Their defensive woes flared up in Game 1 of their playoff series against the Aces, where last year's champions poured on 102 points behind an otherworldly performance from A'ja Wilson. Clark gave the team's ability to make things hard on the Aces an F after Game 1, which was all but reflected in three Aces stars averaging a combined 71 points per game in the first round.

The difference between keeping up with and being the best is, and always will, come down to defense. Whether it be through further developing players like Raven Johnson, an SEC Defensive Player of the Year during her time with South Carolina, or through new offseason additions, defense must be a top priority for the Fever to take the biggest, and potentially final, leap of their newest era.

What Now?

Sep 20, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) in the first half against the Washington Mystics at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Fever's offseason will begin, and potentially end, with Kelsey Mitchell.

Indiana's decisions may hinge on whether Mitchell, a foundational guard who's been with the Fever since the days of Pokey Chatman, will put pen to paper to stick with the team she started it all with. Mitchell will join Sophie Cunningham, Tyasha Harris and Myisha Hines-Allen as the Fever's unrestricted free agents heading into the offseason. Grace VanSlooten, who signed a rest-of-season contract with Indiana in May, will be the squad's only reserved free agent.

"Our goal is for (Mitchell) to be a Fever girl for the rest of her career and to retire with the Indiana Fever," Fever General Manager Amber Cox said during her exit interview. "That's what we want. We hope that we get to that place."

The Fever saved themselves from undergoing the same ordeal with Boston, whom they locked down with a record-breaking contract extension in April. Should the Fever also accept Johnson's team option later down the line, that would lock her in as well. Those two, along with Clark, will join a 7-player foundation heading into the offseason. Lexie Hull, Monique Billings, Makayla Timpson and Damiris Dantas make up the other four players under contract for 2027, though only the first two deals are guaranteed. However, it stands to reason Timpson will definitely be retained.

Cox highlighted the need to shore up frontcourt depth during her exit interview, but adding scoring depth and solid defenders could also go a long way in strengthening the squad. Empowering the youth movement once more after Indiana's rebuilding years will be paramount not only to building a long-term future, but also to fitting the jigsaw puzzle of Indiana's cap space together before next season.

The Fever can only add to their young core with multiple picks in the 2027 WNBA Draft. They selected Johnson in the first round of the 2026 Draft before she played in around 11 minutes per game in 39 games this season. Cox highlighted Johnson, VanSlooten, Timpson and the team's two developmental players, Bree Hall and Michelle Onyiah, during her exit interview, adding it all starts with the team's big three.

"We're going to have a really formal and organized plan around the development of those players to see what we have coming into camp," Cox said. "That's going to be an important piece: building around the young players to create that continuity, then you supplement that with free agency where you can."

If Mitchell returns, expect the same core with some new faces added on close to minimum deals. If she doesn't, the team could look very different.

Regardless, the starpower the franchise has to work with is a good starting point to build upon.